Talking Fashion, Hockey and Family with Nikita Zadorov

The defenseman takes pride in his style away from the rink

zaddy
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

DENVER –– Nikita Zadorov flipped through fabric samples.

​The Boston Bruins defenseman was deciding on the design of his next custom suit. His collection has grown to nearly 30 pieces through 13 seasons in the NHL. Icon Suit in Denver, Colorado, is the one place Zadorov trusts to get his fit and flair right.

Zadorov met Dmitriy Metsaev, the owner of the shop, when he played for the Avalanche (2015-20) and now visits each time he is in town with the Bruins.

“Every person has different tastes and different fashion styles,” Zadorov said. “I thought it was a cool thing when I got into the league; there’s a dress code, you have to wear a suit, a tie and look presentable.”

Boston had a day off in Colorado during its three-game road trip in October, so Zadorov booked an appointment at Icon Suit and brought teammate Marat Khusnutdinov along to get his own custom get-up, too.

Designer Angelo Ogata welcomed the Bruins in and got right to work. Ogata and Metsaev are responsible for the majority of Zadorov’s wardrobe, he said, including suits, jeans, polos and shoes.

“A lot of times, he will call me up and he’ll just be like, ‘Hey, I’m looking for something new in this kind of shade. What can you find me?’ So then I’ll find the shade, he’ll be like, ‘Yes, approved,’ and then I’ll have it ordered for him and shipped out,” Ogata said.

​“Once you start to build like Nikita, then he’s coming in for all sorts of different colors. Whether it’s red or pinks, purples, greens. Then we have more room to play.”

zadorovshop

The custom suits take four to six weeks to arrive, depending on the fabric and how it is made. Ogata’s favorite part of the process is seeing his clients’ reaction when the clothing arrives, and how it makes them feel when they put it on.​

Game-day outfits can be an important part of an NHL player’s routine, and Icon Suit takes pride in being a small part of the journey.

“Once they actually have it on, after they’ve waited and gotten all the measurements done, I always love to see their faces when they smile real big and say, ‘Man, this thing is great,’” Ogata said. “And then they always keep coming back because of it. That’s what I love the most.”

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement in July, which included a more relaxed dress code for players on game days. Suits and ties are no longer required. While some have used the change to highlight their off-ice style, Zadorov is sticking with the classic look.​

“To the game, I think it’s important to wear a suit and look professional,” Zadorov said. “You don’t have to wear a tie, you can go a little casual with the sneakers and everything, but the suit is still a thing for the NHL, I think.”

Who does Zadorov think is best-dressed on the Bruins this season?​

“I will keep myself as No. 1. Pasta is cool. Pasta is different,” he said. “I think it’s always cool how he looks and the way he plays as well; he is unique.”

Once it gets further into the year, Zadorov admitted some superstitions are added to how he dresses. It also depends on the opponent and the date of the game. A Saturday-night matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, for example, would warrant one of his best suits, Zadorov said.

D_20251017_BTB_Ep3_Nikita_Zadorov_Home_Folow.00_02_19_13.Still009

“Sometimes I like the suit a lot and I wear it and I personally have a bad game or we lose, and then I want to wear it again to get over that slump,” Zadorov said. “But it’s not true. It’s not because of the suit; it just happened. But it’s in your head.”​

Zadorov’s daughter, Stephanie, likes to help him pick his outfit for the games at TD Garden. For opening night, Zadorov had three sets laid out as the final options. While Stephanie’s favorite color is pink, Zadorov said, she opted for the more neutral green suit. Zadorov’s wife, Aleksandra, is responsible for the accessories – like cufflinks, watches and pins.

“I met my wife, and obviously she’s gorgeous looking and she’s got unbelievable taste. Probably got 99% of what I have from her,” Zadorov said. “My wife gets me all these little things that help me look better, which I appreciate.”

Zadorov’s family is at the center of his purpose – not just when it comes to fashion advice. His son Zlatan, who was born in April, went to his first Bruins game during preseason and was at the glass for warmups with Aleksandra and his two sisters, Stephanie and Sophie.

​“It is a memory for them. Sophie is old enough right now, she is cheering, and she starts to understand the game, too. Even on the TV – one game she was watching, and she was like, ‘Come on, Daddy, move. You’ve got to move better.’ She’s already telling me what to do on the ice,” Zadorov said.

“That’s who you play for, at the end of the day. Your family – that is your biggest supporter for your life.”

The fun suits are just a bonus.

D_20251017_BTB_Ep3_Nikita_Zadorov_Home_Folow.00_01_49_21.Still005

