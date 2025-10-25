Talking Fashion, Hockey and Family with Nikita Zadorov

DENVER –– Nikita Zadorov flipped through fabric samples.

​The Boston Bruins defenseman was deciding on the design of his next custom suit. His collection has grown to nearly 30 pieces through 13 seasons in the NHL. Icon Suit in Denver, Colorado, is the one place Zadorov trusts to get his fit and flair right.

Zadorov met Dmitriy Metsaev, the owner of the shop, when he played for the Avalanche (2015-20) and now visits each time he is in town with the Bruins.

“Every person has different tastes and different fashion styles,” Zadorov said. “I thought it was a cool thing when I got into the league; there’s a dress code, you have to wear a suit, a tie and look presentable.”

Boston had a day off in Colorado during its three-game road trip in October, so Zadorov booked an appointment at Icon Suit and brought teammate Marat Khusnutdinov along to get his own custom get-up, too.

Designer Angelo Ogata welcomed the Bruins in and got right to work. Ogata and Metsaev are responsible for the majority of Zadorov’s wardrobe, he said, including suits, jeans, polos and shoes.

“A lot of times, he will call me up and he’ll just be like, ‘Hey, I’m looking for something new in this kind of shade. What can you find me?’ So then I’ll find the shade, he’ll be like, ‘Yes, approved,’ and then I’ll have it ordered for him and shipped out,” Ogata said.

​“Once you start to build like Nikita, then he’s coming in for all sorts of different colors. Whether it’s red or pinks, purples, greens. Then we have more room to play.”