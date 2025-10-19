Bruins Fall 4-1 in Colorado, ‘Take the Positives and get Ready for Tomorrow’

DENVER –– Jeremy Swayman stood in front of his stall at Ball Arena and did not waste time on the negatives.

The goaltender – who made 34 saves in the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday – was already focused on the future.

“Everyone in here does their job to the best of their abilities. That’s why I believe in this team so much. Because we have such quality human beings, great hockey players,” Swayman said. “I know this is going to turn, and it’s because of the positivity we keep in this locker room, the belief we keep in this locker room, to a man.”

The Bruins, after all, were in the game through two periods of play.

Johnny Beecher got the B’s going early in the opening stanza. Charlie McAvoy carried the puck down to the right circle and faked a slapshot, instead dishing it over to Beecher for a back-door, knock-in tally. Beecher’s first goal of the year – in his first game of the season – made it 1-0 at 3:11. The 24-year-old forward skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic.

“Obviously, getting the first one out of the way always feels good. Felt more and more comfortable as the game went on,” Beecher said. “I am happy with the adjustments that were made and the fact that I was [able] to feel more comfortable out there.”​

The Avalanche earned the lead by the end of the 20 minutes. Nathan MacKinnon potted a back-handed shot at 7:08 before Josh Manson ripped one from the point for the 2-1 advantage at 10:22.

Swayman, who got his second consecutive start of the road trip, stood tall for the Bruins in the middle frame, making 16 saves. The goaltender was a key piece of Boston’s penalty kill, which went 3-for-3 in the second against a Colorado power play that included the likes of MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Cale Makar. The PK finished the night 5-for-5.