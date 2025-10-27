Need to Know: Bruins at Senators 

OTTAWA –– The Boston Bruins will face the Ottawa Senators Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre on their one-game road trip.
The B’s most recently beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at TD Garden on Saturday and are looking to build on that success.
“Usually, wins help a little bit. But again, we’re just on the way. Are we there yet? No. But I think guys are feeling more and more comfortable with it,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We just have to stick with it.”
Marat Khusnutdinov will be back in the lineup for the 7:30 p.m. puck drop. The forward last played on Oct. 19 against the Utah Mammoth and has one point in five games thus far.
“He’s a speedy guy, that’s why he’s in the lineup. We want to use him on the forecheck, we want to use him anywhere all over the ice,” Sturm said. “It’s another good skating team who we are going to play against.”
Khusnutdinov was on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly during Monday’s morning skate. Johnny Beecher and Jeffrey Viel drew out.
“He’s very skilled, very intelligent player. Hard on pucks, even for his size, I think he holds onto pucks really well,” Kastelic said of Khusnutdinov. “I think he will bring a good element to our line tonight and be able to complement me and [Kuraly].”
Wait, There’s More
- Mark Kastelic spent three seasons with the Senators before getting traded to Boston in June 2024. The forward was drafted by Ottawa in 2019. Kastelic has three points (two goals, one assist) through 10 games. Joonas Korpisalo, who spent x years in Ottawa, was also part of that trade.
- Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins for the second consecutive game. The goaltender made 31 saves in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Swayman has a 2.85 goals against average and a .910 save percentage through six games this season.
- Michael Callahan remains in the lineup after getting called up from Providence last week. The defenseman is projected to be on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju against the Senators. The Bruins also recalled Jonathan Aspirot from Providence on Sunday and placed Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve