Need to Know: Bruins at Senators 

OTTAWA –– The Boston Bruins will face the Ottawa Senators Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre on their one-game road trip.

​The B’s most recently beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at TD Garden on Saturday and are looking to build on that success.

“Usually, wins help a little bit. But again, we’re just on the way. Are we there yet? No. But I think guys are feeling more and more comfortable with it,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We just have to stick with it.”

Marat Khusnutdinov will be back in the lineup for the 7:30 p.m. puck drop. The forward last played on Oct. 19 against the Utah Mammoth and has one point in five games thus far.

​“He’s a speedy guy, that’s why he’s in the lineup. We want to use him on the forecheck, we want to use him anywhere all over the ice,” Sturm said. “It’s another good skating team who we are going to play against.”

​Khusnutdinov was on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly during Monday’s morning skate. Johnny Beecher and Jeffrey Viel drew out.

“He’s very skilled, very intelligent player. Hard on pucks, even for his size, I think he holds onto pucks really well,” Kastelic said of Khusnutdinov. “I think he will bring a good element to our line tonight and be able to complement me and [Kuraly].”

