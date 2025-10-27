Need to Know: Bruins at Senators 

Khusnutdinov will enter the lineup Monday in Ottawa

maratottawa
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

OTTAWA –– The Boston Bruins will face the Ottawa Senators Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre on their one-game road trip.

​The B’s most recently beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at TD Garden on Saturday and are looking to build on that success.

“Usually, wins help a little bit. But again, we’re just on the way. Are we there yet? No. But I think guys are feeling more and more comfortable with it,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We just have to stick with it.”

Marat Khusnutdinov will be back in the lineup for the 7:30 p.m. puck drop. The forward last played on Oct. 19 against the Utah Mammoth and has one point in five games thus far.

​“He’s a speedy guy, that’s why he’s in the lineup. We want to use him on the forecheck, we want to use him anywhere all over the ice,” Sturm said. “It’s another good skating team who we are going to play against.”

​Khusnutdinov was on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly during Monday’s morning skate. Johnny Beecher and Jeffrey Viel drew out.

“He’s very skilled, very intelligent player. Hard on pucks, even for his size, I think he holds onto pucks really well,” Kastelic said of Khusnutdinov. “I think he will bring a good element to our line tonight and be able to complement me and [Kuraly].”

Wait, There’s More

  • Mark Kastelic spent three seasons with the Senators before getting traded to Boston in June 2024. The forward was drafted by Ottawa in 2019. Kastelic has three points (two goals, one assist) through 10 games. Joonas Korpisalo, who spent x years in Ottawa, was also part of that trade.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins for the second consecutive game. The goaltender made 31 saves in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Swayman has a 2.85 goals against average and a .910 save percentage through six games this season.
  • Michael Callahan remains in the lineup after getting called up from Providence last week. The defenseman is projected to be on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju against the Senators. The Bruins also recalled Jonathan Aspirot from Providence on Sunday and placed Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve

Arvidsson, Kastelic, and Aspirot speak with the media after morning skate ahead of matchup @OTT

Opposing View

  • The Senators are coming off a 7-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson had two goals each, and Shane Pinto, Nick Cousins and Thomas Chabot also scored in the win. Former Bruin Linus Ullmark made 12 saves on 13 shots.
  • Pinto and Cozens are tied for most points on Ottawa with nine. Pinto, though, leads the team with eight goals through nine games. The 24-year-old forward is centering the second line between Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux. Pinto is also on the second power-play unit.
  • Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub are on the first pair for the Senators and have six points each, which leads all defensemen on the team. Sanderson, who is 23, played for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and finished the year in the top 10 for Norris Trophy voting.

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie-Elias Lindholm-David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt-Pavel Zacha-Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot-Fraser Minten-Mikey Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov-Sean Kuraly-Mark Kastelic

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov-Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan-Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Sturm speaks with the media after morning skate ahead of matchup @OTT

Related Content

Bruins Snap Skid, Take Down Avalanche: 'Effort from Everybody'

The Sunday Read: Minten, Grandparents Make Lasting Memories During Trip to Boston

Bruins Recall Jonathan Aspirot; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

News Feed

Bruins Recall Jonathan Aspirot; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

The Sunday Read: Minten, Grandparents Make Lasting Memories During Trip to Boston

Bruins Snap Skid, Take Down Avalanche: 'Effort from Everybody'

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche 

Talking Fashion, Hockey and Family with Nikita Zadorov

In the System: Simpson Leading the Way in USHL

Bruins' Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham on October 23

Bruins Dress Up for Halloween Hospital Visit: 'A True Privilege'

Bruins Recall Michael Callahan; Jordan Harris Placed on IR

Bruins Fall 4-3 to Panthers, ‘Deserved a Better Fate’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers 

Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Loss to Utah

Need to Know: Bruins at Mammoth

Bruins Fall 4-1 in Colorado, ‘Take the Positives and get Ready for Tomorrow’

Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Bruins' Bottom Six Steps Up in Loss: 'They Kept us in the Game'