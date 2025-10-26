Bruins Recall Jonathan Aspirot; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 26, that the team has placed defenseman Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve (Date of Injury: Oct. 9) and recalled defenseman Jonathan Aspirot from Providence.

Aspirot, 26, has appeared in five games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. In 2024-25, the 6-foot, 212-pound defenseman played in 65 games with the Calgary Wranglers, tallying five goals and 24 assists for 29 points.

Aspirot has skated in 297 career AHL games with Providence, Calgary and Belleville, totaling 31 goals and 97 assists for 128 points. The Mascouche, Quebec native was originally signed by Ottawa as a free agent in 2020.

