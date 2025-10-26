The Sunday Read: Minten, Grandparents Make Lasting Memories During Trip to Boston

BOSTON –– Peter and Glenda Minten were not sure if they should book their flight.

The couple lives in Vancouver and was waiting for word from their grandson, Fraser Minten, on his status for the Boston Bruins’ opening-night lineup.

“Leading up to that, of course, we knew that in training camp there was a chance he might make the team. It was hard to tell because it was very stiff competition to make the team,” Peter said. “It’s a long way to go to watch a hockey game, but we weren’t just going there to watch a hockey game. We were there to cheer him on, to give him familial support.”

​A few days ahead of the Bruins’ home opener at TD Garden, it became clear Minten made the cut for the 23-man roster. And so, Peter and Glenda got on the next plane to Logan Airport and were promptly in their seats for the Oct. 9 matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.​

Overtime was ultimately needed, and Minten was the unexpected hero in the 4-3 Boston win.

“First of all, I was surprised that he was even playing in overtime. And then when we saw him go out, we thought, ‘Oh gosh, what’s going to happen here?’ Then, when we saw he had a breakaway, we couldn’t believe our eyes,” Peter said. “It went in, and the rest is history. We got nothing but a lot of high fives from all the other [Bruins] family members that were there. It was thrilling, there is no question about it.”

Minten’s first goal at TD Garden sent the crowd into a frenzy as he celebrated along the boards with his teammates.

“It is the same kind of thing we do when we watch TV at home,” Glenda said. “A Bruins goal is scored, and we just jump up and down.”

Peter and Glenda have been a constant presence in Minten’s journey, both as a hockey player and as a person. Minten is actually named after his grandmother, Glenda, whose maiden name before marrying Peter was Fraser.