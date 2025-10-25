Bruins Snap Skid, Take Down Avalanche: 'Effort from Everybody'

BOSTON –– When Marco Sturm looked down his bench, there was a quiet confidence about his team.

The Boston Bruins had successfully defended their lead for the majority of the afternoon and were minutes away from snapping a six-game losing streak.

“I actually felt like the bench was really calm, even in the third period. There was absolutely no panic,” the head coach said. “I thought the guys handled it really well the second half of the game.”

The composure – and sound defensive showing – earned the B’s a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday at TD Garden. It was a glimpse of how the team wants to play on a nightly basis.

​“It feels good to beat one of the top teams in the league, and to get it done at home shows the resilience we have in this locker room,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 31 saves. “It’s something we can really build on. It’s early in the year, a lot can happen still – that’s our mindset.”

Artturi Lehkonen put Colorado up 1-0 at 4:26, but the Bruins got ahead before the end of the first period with goals from Viktor Arvidsson and Mikey Eyssimont.

Mason Lohrei dropped the puck down to Arvidsson behind the Colorado net, where he banked a shot off of goaltender Scott Wedgewood’s back and in at 14:16 to tie things 1-1. It marked Arvidsson’s first goal with the Bruins after joining the team in July.

“Just relief. I think I’ve been all over it and shooting a lot. It was nice to see it finally go in,” Arvidsson said. “I thought our line was playing the last three or four games, and had been creating and scoring. It just hadn’t been me who had the last touch. It was nice to have it today.”

Boston earned the lead just 39 seconds later when the third line of Eyssimont, Fraser Minten and Tanner Jeannot broke in on an odd-man rush. Jeannot carried the puck down the right side before backhanding it across to Eyssimont, who knocked it in at 14:55 to make it 2-1.