Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers 

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston on Monday in New York

By Belle Fraser
NEW YORK –– The Boston Bruins braved the storm for a 7 p.m. matchup against the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

It is the third and final time these Original Six teams will meet this season. The B’s beat the Rangers 10-2 on Jan. 10 at TD Garden, and fell 6-2 in November.

“Even the game we won in Boston, it’s done,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s a tricky team. They’re still a very good hockey team. I know they’ve been on and off this season a little bit. But we can’t look at their past. We’ve got to have the right mindset today, because they are a good team and we have a job to do. We have a big back-to-back game coming up, so we don’t want to leave points behind.”

Nikita Zadorov will be a game-time decision, Sturm said. The 6-foot-7 defenseman briefly left Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens due to injury, but came back to play the third period. Zadorov has been on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.

Sturm speaks with media in NY ahead of matchup against Rangers

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, making 30 saves in the win at TD Garden. Korpisalo has a 3.08 goals against average and a .897 save percentage through 20 games.
  • Fraser Minten is coming off a two-point performance (one goal, one assist) against Montreal on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward has four points in the last four games and 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) through 52 games this season. He is projected to center the third line between Alex Steeves and Marat Khusnutdinov.
  • Charlie McAvoy has seven points in the last five games, including two goals and five assists. The 28-year-old defenseman has the second-most assists on the team with 29, just trailing David Pastrnak. McAvoy is on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot and is averaging 24:04 of ice time per night.

Opposing View

  • The Rangers most recently fell 3-1 to the San Jose Sharks on Friday at SAP Center. Sam Carrick had the lone goal for New York, and netminder Spencer Martin made 29 saves. The Rangers enter Monday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak and have two wins in their last 10 games.
  • Artemi Panarin leads New York with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) through 51 games. The 34-year-old forward has been skating on the first line with Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere. Mika Zibanejad has the most goals on the Rangers with 21.
  • Gabe Perreault was recalled from the AHL on Dec. 17 and has skated in 16 games with the Rangers since. The 20-year-old forward – who was teammates with Bruins prospect James Hagens at Boston College last season – is on the second line with Zibanejad and J.T. Miller. Perreault has seven points (three goals, four assists) through 19 NHL games this year.

