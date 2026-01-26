Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers 

NEW YORK –– The Boston Bruins braved the storm for a 7 p.m. matchup against the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

It is the third and final time these Original Six teams will meet this season. The B’s beat the Rangers 10-2 on Jan. 10 at TD Garden, and fell 6-2 in November.

“Even the game we won in Boston, it’s done,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s a tricky team. They’re still a very good hockey team. I know they’ve been on and off this season a little bit. But we can’t look at their past. We’ve got to have the right mindset today, because they are a good team and we have a job to do. We have a big back-to-back game coming up, so we don’t want to leave points behind.”

Nikita Zadorov will be a game-time decision, Sturm said. The 6-foot-7 defenseman briefly left Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens due to injury, but came back to play the third period. Zadorov has been on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.