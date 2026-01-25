Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Win Over Montreal

BOSTON –– Morgan Geekie stopped along the boards during warmups at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The forward was getting ready to face the Montreal Canadiens, but first, had to say hello to his family. His wife, Emma, was there with their older daughter, Gabby, and newborn son, Max.​

It was Max’s first game, and he soon watched his dad score two power-play goals in the Boston Bruins’ comeback 4-3 win over the Canadiens. It was their eighth win in the last nine games.

It was a night that carried the weight of an Original Six rivalry and divisional standings. But the Geekies will remember it for more than the points earned.

“It was nice to share that with [Max],” Geekie said. “It will always be something we remember. It’s always good to see some familiar faces on the glass. It always means a little more when you go out there.”

Geekie saved two pucks for his kids and passed them along to his daughter.

“I don’t know if Gabby got the memo to give [Max] the other one, but we’ll find out when we get home,” Geekie said.

After getting out to a hot offensive start for the B’s, Geekie went scoreless for 12 games. He now has three goals in the last three games and earned the game-winning tally on Saturday.

​“I thought he had a good jump today,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He was skating today, he wanted the puck, and it was a good game for him.”​

Before Geekie secured the victory for the Bruins, Cole Caufield put Montreal ahead 1-0 with a snapshot at 6:36 of the first period, but Boston got on the board with two power-play goals in the middle frame.

The first came from Viktor Arvidsson. The forward was stationed at his regular post – in front of the net – and whacked in the rebound of his own shot that Fraser Minten set up with a pass from the left circle. Arvidsson’s 12th of the season – and third in five games – made it 1-1 at 1:45 of the second.