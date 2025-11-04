Need to Know: Bruins at Islanders

ELMONT –– Marco Sturm is not changing a winning lineup.

​The Boston Bruins will carry the same look into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The Bruins are looking to extend their three-game win streak, most recently beating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday.

“Any time you come on the road, sometimes it’s not going to be the prettiest win or the way you envision it always,” Andrew Peeke said. “You just have to find a way to bear down and get a win in any fashion. We know what the Islanders can bring on a nightly basis, so we have to be ready for that.”

The Bruins faced the Islanders on Oct. 28 and won 5-2 on home ice. Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mikey Eyssimont, Morgan Geeke and Fraser Minten scored in the comeback victory, and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves.

“When you do the prescout, it’s kind of refreshing to your memory very quickly. It’s a good team, a good hockey team. They play connected very well,” Sturm said. “I think this will be exactly how the game was in Boston the other night – whoever makes more mistakes is going to have a tough time.”

Jonathan Aspirot remains in the lineup for the B’s after getting recalled from Providence on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old defenseman, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in July, has been in three games so far. Aspirot had three points (one goal, two assists) in five AHL games before joining the main group.

“He’s been rock solid, I have to say,” Sturm said. “He had a really good game one, dropped maybe a little in game two, but right back at it game three. He’s been very impressive, he closes a lot, he makes things very simple, especially without the puck.”

This is Aspirot’s first stint in the NHL, so he is actively adjusting to the pace of play and his responsibilities within the Bruins’ defensive system. He is skating on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju, who has helped with the transition, he said.

“A little less stressful. The first one was really stressful. After that, I think it has settled down a little bit, and super happy to still be here and play some games,” Aspirot said. “I think I just try to keep it simple, make some hard plays and win my battles. If it keeps going that way, I think I am happy.”