Need to Know: Bruins at Islanders

Swayman is set to start in net for Boston on Tuesday in New York

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

ELMONT –– Marco Sturm is not changing a winning lineup.

​The Boston Bruins will carry the same look into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The Bruins are looking to extend their three-game win streak, most recently beating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday.

“Any time you come on the road, sometimes it’s not going to be the prettiest win or the way you envision it always,” Andrew Peeke said. “You just have to find a way to bear down and get a win in any fashion. We know what the Islanders can bring on a nightly basis, so we have to be ready for that.”

The Bruins faced the Islanders on Oct. 28 and won 5-2 on home ice. Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mikey Eyssimont, Morgan Geeke and Fraser Minten scored in the comeback victory, and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves.

“When you do the prescout, it’s kind of refreshing to your memory very quickly. It’s a good team, a good hockey team. They play connected very well,” Sturm said. “I think this will be exactly how the game was in Boston the other night – whoever makes more mistakes is going to have a tough time.”

Jonathan Aspirot remains in the lineup for the B’s after getting recalled from Providence on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old defenseman, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in July, has been in three games so far. Aspirot had three points (one goal, two assists) in five AHL games before joining the main group.

“He’s been rock solid, I have to say,” Sturm said. “He had a really good game one, dropped maybe a little in game two, but right back at it game three. He’s been very impressive, he closes a lot, he makes things very simple, especially without the puck.”

This is Aspirot’s first stint in the NHL, so he is actively adjusting to the pace of play and his responsibilities within the Bruins’ defensive system. He is skating on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju, who has helped with the transition, he said.

“A little less stressful. The first one was really stressful. After that, I think it has settled down a little bit, and super happy to still be here and play some games,” Aspirot said. “I think I just try to keep it simple, make some hard plays and win my battles. If it keeps going that way, I think I am happy.”

Jonathan Aspirot and Andrew Peeke speak to the media about facing the Islanders tonight

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Saturday, making 28 saves in the win against the Hurricanes at TD Garden. Swayman has a 3.14 goals against average and a .896 save percentage through eight games.
  • Pavel Zacha enters Tuesday’s matchup on a three-game point streak. The forward centers the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson, which has begun to click lately. The trio has combined for nine points (four goals, five assists) in the last five games.
  • Charlie McAvoy is from Long Beach, New York, and played for the Long Island Gulls during his youth hockey career. The defenseman is now skating on the first pair for the Bruins alongside Nikita Zadorov. The duo has been playing together for three games, all of which Boston has won.

Opposing View

  • The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at UBS Arena. Matthew Schaefer – who was the 2025 first overall pick – scored twice, becoming the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multi-goal game. Simon Holmstrom logged the game-winning tally, and David Rittich made 20 saves.
  • Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 12 games. The forward centers the first line between Emil Heineman and Mathew Barzal. Horvat is also on the first power-play unit and has two power-play goals.
  • Ilya Sorokin is expected to start against the Bruins. The goaltender last played on Friday and made 22 saves in the win. Sorokin has a 3.40 GAA and .877 SV% through eight games this year. He has a 4-4-2 overall record against Boston.

Marco Sturm gives a lineup update for tonight's game vs the Islanders.

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Johnny Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

