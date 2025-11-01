Bruins Beat Hurricanes to Extend Win Streak to Three Games

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm has talked about his team working to find its identity through the beginning of the season.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden was as good an example as the Boston Bruins have had of how they want to play on a nightly basis.

They were defensively sound, physical and opportunistic on the other end of the ice. Plus, they had shut-down goaltending. It earned the B’s their third consecutive win.​

“That was really good today,” Sturm said. “I think it was very noticeable, not just behind the bench, but I think everyone could really see it. We needed to play that way against a team like that. We wanted to have a good start, we wanted to slow them down.”

​Jeremy Swayman last played on Monday against the Ottawa Senators; he made 16 saves on 23 shots in the 7-2 loss. Joonas Korpisalo proceeded to start the next two games for Boston. Saturday’s showing was a statement – and feel-good bounce back – for Swayman, who finished with 28 stops.

​“I know what I need to do to help this team win games. Sometimes it’s just not your night. You can’t control certain things. Park it, move forward and have that mindset of next shot,” Swayman said. “I just thought we had a complete game tonight. That is something we can really build on, and good to have momentum, three games now, feeling good about our game moving forward.”

Swayman kept the Hurricanes off the board before Boston earned the lead to open the third.

Pavel Zacha dished the puck over to Charlie McAvoy on the right side while entering the zone, which created a short 2-on-1 with Casey Mittelstadt. The forward knocked in McAvoy’s cross-crease pass for the 1-0 advantage at 1:27. It was Mittelstadt’s fourth goal of the season and McAvoy’s third point in as many games. Zacha’s secondary assist also extended his point streak to three games.