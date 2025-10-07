Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals 

Marco Sturm will be behind the bench for his first game as an NHL head coach

marcogame
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– There has been a consistent response from the Boston Bruins’ players when asked how training camp went.

“Very high pace. The compete was there every single day. We worked on different systems, everything made sense,” David Pastrnak said.

Much of the credit is due to head coach Marco Sturm, who has gotten his team ready for their opening game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. In his first year behind the NHL bench, Sturm is putting an emphasis on open communication and allowing room for growth.

It has clicked with his roster so far. The regular season will be their next test.

“He brought new energy for us this year. Obviously, we tweaked some systems. I thought camp was really good. In my 13-year career, probably one of the best camps I’ve seen,” Nikita Zadorov said. “I thought guys were sharp, I think everybody worked their butts off. It was direct, it was quick. It was really exciting. Like fresh air for us.”

Sturm – who played in Boston from 2005 to 2010 – understands the Bruins’ culture and wants to build upon it for an improved on-ice product this season. He has been clear that success will take buy-in from all.

Pastrnak and Zadorov talk ahead of BOS @ WSH

“My players, my staff, everyone was pulling together. That shows me that we are on the right track,” Sturm said. “So far, the guys are eager to learn and get better and get back on track the way we want to play.”

While Sturm has six exhibition games under his belt, Wednesday will mark his first regular-season matchup as an NHL head coach. It is a moment, Sturm admits, he has been waiting for.

“It definitely will be emotional. That’s for sure,” Sturm said. “As soon as you start the game, though, the first five minutes, you’re in game mode, you’re in coaching mode. I don’t see anything around me anymore. I just see my guys. I see guys flying around.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in net for the Bruins. The goaltender is coming off a 30-save preseason performance against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Swayman posted a 3.11 goals against average and a .892 save percentage through 58 games last year. Joonas Korpisalo is also an option for Boston.
  • Fraser Minten will center the third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mikey Eyssimont. The 21-year-old forward was a standout in training camp as he earned his NHL spot. Minten, who was traded to Boston in March, skated in six games with the Bruins last season. Minten had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 11 games with Providence in the AHL.
  • Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will both be in the lineup for the Bruins after missing chunks of last season due to injury. The defensemen will help bolster Boston’s blueline and leadership. McAvoy is set to be on the first pair with Mason Lohrei, while Lindholm is on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.

Sturm speaks with media at TD Garden on Tuesday

Opposing View

  • Dylan Strome is expected to center the first line between Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals. The forward led Washington with 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games last season, including nine power-play tallies. Strome signed a five-year extension with the Capitals in Feb. 2023.
  • Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren are the Capitals’ two goaltenders. Thompson, who is expected to start against the Bruins, had a 2.49 GAA and .910 SV% in 43 games last year. Lindgren had a 2.73 GAA and .896 SV% through 39 games.
  • The Capitals’ defensemen had the fourth-most points in the league last season with 200 (38 goals, 162 assists). John Carlson led all blueliners with 51 points (five goals, 46 assists). The veteran has been practicing on the first pair with Martin Fehérváry.

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

