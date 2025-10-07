Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals 

BostonBruins.com –– There has been a consistent response from the Boston Bruins’ players when asked how training camp went.

“Very high pace. The compete was there every single day. We worked on different systems, everything made sense,” David Pastrnak said.

Much of the credit is due to head coach Marco Sturm, who has gotten his team ready for their opening game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. In his first year behind the NHL bench, Sturm is putting an emphasis on open communication and allowing room for growth.

It has clicked with his roster so far. The regular season will be their next test.

“He brought new energy for us this year. Obviously, we tweaked some systems. I thought camp was really good. In my 13-year career, probably one of the best camps I’ve seen,” Nikita Zadorov said. “I thought guys were sharp, I think everybody worked their butts off. It was direct, it was quick. It was really exciting. Like fresh air for us.”

Sturm – who played in Boston from 2005 to 2010 – understands the Bruins’ culture and wants to build upon it for an improved on-ice product this season. He has been clear that success will take buy-in from all.