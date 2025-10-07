Chara Reacts to Number Retirement: 'I was quite shocked'

The defenseman's No. 33 will rise to the rafters on Jan. 15

By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– When Cam Neely asked Zdeno Chara to meet him at TD Garden last week, the former captain had no qualms.

​Chara was told a longtime Bruins employee wanted to get a photo with him underneath the 2011 Stanley Cup banner, and so, of course, he obliged.​

It was not until Neely pointed up to the empty space between Terry O’Reilly and Ray Bourque’s retired numbers that the truth unraveled.

Chara would become an immortal Bruin. His No. 33, Neely said, will take its rightful place in the TD Garden rafters this season.

“It was quite surprising to me. I had no idea that it was coming. As you saw, I was quite shocked. Obviously, it is a huge honor,” Chara said. “I never imagined coming to Boston that one day I am going to have my jersey retired and hanging in the rafters. It is such a privilege.”

Chara’s banner will rise amongst the greats on January 15 ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Seattle Kraken. It will be the 13th number retired by the organization, and the first since Willie O’Ree in 2022.

“Let’s be honest – he shouldn’t have been that surprised,” general manager Don Sweeney said.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman skated in 1,023 career games with Boston and logged a cumulative 481 points (148 goals, 333 assists). Chara lifted the Stanley Cup in the Spoked B in 2011, and served as captain for the entirety of his 14-year stay (2006-20) in Boston.

Chara speaks with media at TD Garden on Tuesday

“This is a team game. This is for all the players I played with in the past and present,” Chara said. “To share that locker room and being able to lead this organization and making the impact that we as players committed to and set the goals and winning championships – that is a team effort. As much as you want to say what I’ve done and all these recognitions, it’s also their part. Helping me to be the best I could be.”

David Pastrnak played six seasons with Chara when he first entered the league. Now an alternate captain and the most tenured Bruin, much of Pastrnak’s lessons on leadership and maintaining Boston’s culture came from Chara.

​“Well deserved for him and the family. Everything he has done for hockey – not only over here, but back home in Czechia and Slovakia. He was and still is an idol for many, many young players,” Pastrnak said. “I can’t wait for the night and can’t wait to see him celebrate it with his family.”

It will be a busy season for Chara. Aside from the number retirement, he will also be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November and is now serving as a Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor for the Bruins.

Chara_Zdeno_1-2-20vsCmb_Black2_Credit Steve Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images

“Zdeno has embraced this advisory and mentorship role. To me, that just sends a message that he sees what guys are capable of doing and he wants to go out and help them, like himself when he first got here,” Sweeney said. “He’s spreading all of those details and things on a daily basis and imparting knowledge. He’s got a way about him that – despite the size of him – he’s not intimidating, it’s just demanding. That’s what we’re hoping for in a lot of ways. Leaning on his experience.”

Chara set a standard for the Bruins during his time in the Black & Gold that each team strives to meet and exceed. Having No. 33 hanging above the TD Garden ice will be another reminder of the legendary legacy he left – and continues to impart – on the organization.

“In my opinion, I just did what I wanted to do. What I felt was the right thing to do. And what I love to do. I have so much passion for it. I just did my job,” Chara said. “To feel the support from the city, from the fans and have the players and teammates that we had here – I’m so grateful for that. It’s amazing to have that support.”

