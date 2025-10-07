Chara Reacts to Number Retirement: 'I was quite shocked'

BOSTON –– When Cam Neely asked Zdeno Chara to meet him at TD Garden last week, the former captain had no qualms.

​Chara was told a longtime Bruins employee wanted to get a photo with him underneath the 2011 Stanley Cup banner, and so, of course, he obliged.​

It was not until Neely pointed up to the empty space between Terry O’Reilly and Ray Bourque’s retired numbers that the truth unraveled.

Chara would become an immortal Bruin. His No. 33, Neely said, will take its rightful place in the TD Garden rafters this season.

“It was quite surprising to me. I had no idea that it was coming. As you saw, I was quite shocked. Obviously, it is a huge honor,” Chara said. “I never imagined coming to Boston that one day I am going to have my jersey retired and hanging in the rafters. It is such a privilege.”

Chara’s banner will rise amongst the greats on January 15 ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Seattle Kraken. It will be the 13th number retired by the organization, and the first since Willie O’Ree in 2022.

“Let’s be honest – he shouldn’t have been that surprised,” general manager Don Sweeney said.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman skated in 1,023 career games with Boston and logged a cumulative 481 points (148 goals, 333 assists). Chara lifted the Stanley Cup in the Spoked B in 2011, and served as captain for the entirety of his 14-year stay (2006-20) in Boston.