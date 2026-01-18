Lohrei Scores Two as Bruins Surge Past Blackhawks for 6th Straight Win

Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves for the Bruins (28-19-2), who rallied from down 2-0 in the first period for their eighth win in their past nine games. Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm each had two assists.

“You just never know,” said Boston coach Marco Sturm of his team falling behind and then rallying. “The frustrating part was because we played so well … All of sudden we were down 2-0. Again, good feeling today. Guys had a good energy. Maybe it was the siblings. I don’t know. But we got the job done because we just played our game.”

Ryan Greene put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 16:14 of the first period, three seconds after a Chicago power play expired. Greene scored on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a pass from Andre Burakovsky at the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Wyatt Kaiser made it 2-0 at 18:14. The defenseman skated in from the right point, moved into the slot and put a wrist shot past Korpisalo’s stick side.

Charlie McAvoy brought the Bruins to within 2-1 at 1:55 of the second period. Lindholm passed the puck in front to McAvoy, who scored on a wrist shot past a screened Soderblom.

“I’ve been trying to jump in the play more recently, responsibly, trying to be a threat, trying to be part of it,” McAvoy said. “I think it’s been effective. It’s been going well. I’ve been able to contribute when I get down there. That was a great play off the rush by them (his teammates), a heads-up play by ‘Lindy’ to slip it over to me. That started rolling the snowball down the hill.”

Lohrei tied the game 2-2 at 14:41, taking a cross-ice pass from Hampus Lindholm and scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle. Lindholm was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day after missing six games with an undisclosed injury.