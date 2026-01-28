Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Pastrnak added an assist, Morgan Geekie scored to reach the 30-goal mark for the second consecutive season, and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins (31-20-3), who lost 4-3 in overtime at the New York Rangers on Monday and are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

“It’s special,” Geekie said of the milestone. “I was never really somebody who was supposed to score goals, so it’s always fun. I haven’t had this much fun playing hockey in my career since coming here (before the 2023-24 season), so coming to the rink every day with a great group of guys, a great organization, I just keep trying to build my game at both ends of the rink.”

Roman Josi and Nick Blankenburg scored for the Predators (24-23-5), who have lost four of five. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

“It’s hard to say (it’s) one thing because every game is different,” Josi, the Nashville captain, said of the recent stretch for his team. “There have been some games when we didn’t start on time and that inconsistency has crept in a little bit, just not playing our style for 60 minutes.”

Lindholm, who was added to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 as an injury replacement earlier Tuesday, gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 13:16 of the first period. The defenseman took a cross-ice pass from Mason Lohrei and scored with a wrist shot from the left point that ricocheted off the glove of Predators forward Matthew Wood and knuckled past Saros on the stick side.

Geekie increased the lead to 2-0 at 2:48 of the second period. Pastrnak held off three defenders at the offensive blue line before moving the puck to Geekie along the left wall. Geekie then broke in alone and beat Saros high glove with a sharp-angled shot from low in the left circle.

“I was holding on to the puck because I didn’t see anything,” Pastrnak said, “and he made great communication calling for it and I just trusted his voice. It was a heck of a shot, a goal-scorer’s goal against a great goaltender. I told him after he scored 30 I’m not even getting him the puck. I get it after he scores 40.”