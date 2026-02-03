Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Joonas Korpisalo had just finished up breakfast on Monday morning when he received the call that so many hockey players dream of.

With just a few days until the 2026 Winter Olympics commence in Milan, Italy, the veteran netminder was named to Team Finland as an injury replacement for Buffalo’s Ukko-Pekka Luukonen.

“It means a lot,” Korpisalo said following practice on Tuesday at the Panthers’ training facility. “I mean, obviously, I feel bad for Luke, [bad] timing for him, just one week before the Olympics. But I’m happy to jump in. It's a great honor.”

Korpisalo knew it was a possibility that he might get the call when he saw Luukonen was injured last week.

“I was aware when he got pulled that one game a week ago, two weeks ago,” said Korpisalo, who will join teammate Henri Jokiharju on Team Finland. “Ever since, being aware they might call me, they might not.”

Korpisalo, who last represented Finland at the 2017 World Championships, said he is scrambling now to get logistics in order for his travel to Italy, as well as for a proper mask and pads.

“I think everything is emergency dial right now, you know?” Korpisalo joked. “We'll see if I get any gear, but I'm happy to use whatever I have right now…it's pretty tight [on time].”

The 31-year-old is following in the footsteps of former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who represented Finland at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and won a bronze medal.

“It's an honor for me to follow those footsteps,” said Korpisalo. “Every kid in Finland grows up watching the Olympians, the national team of Finland. I grew up watching Tuukka play his best hockey in those games, so it's gonna be pretty cool.”

Korpisalo has been on a strong run for the Bruins since the calendar turned to 2026, posting a 4-0-1 record with a .931 save percentage, 1.89 goals against average, and a shutout since Jan. 1. Among goalies that have played at least five games in that span, he ranks fifth in save percentage and third in GAA.

“For the team, a lot of confidence,” Korpisalo said when asked what has clicked so well across Boston’s 11-2-2 stretch. “You keep winning games, you trust the system, play within the system and I think all of that helps the goalies as well.

“[Jeremy Swayman] has been unreal. I've been chipping in myself and everyone's feeling pretty good.”