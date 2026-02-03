Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

Veteran netminder was added to team’s roster on Tuesday

KORPI
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Joonas Korpisalo had just finished up breakfast on Monday morning when he received the call that so many hockey players dream of.

With just a few days until the 2026 Winter Olympics commence in Milan, Italy, the veteran netminder was named to Team Finland as an injury replacement for Buffalo’s Ukko-Pekka Luukonen.

“It means a lot,” Korpisalo said following practice on Tuesday at the Panthers’ training facility. “I mean, obviously, I feel bad for Luke, [bad] timing for him, just one week before the Olympics. But I’m happy to jump in. It's a great honor.”

Korpisalo knew it was a possibility that he might get the call when he saw Luukonen was injured last week.

“I was aware when he got pulled that one game a week ago, two weeks ago,” said Korpisalo, who will join teammate Henri Jokiharju on Team Finland. “Ever since, being aware they might call me, they might not.”

Korpisalo, who last represented Finland at the 2017 World Championships, said he is scrambling now to get logistics in order for his travel to Italy, as well as for a proper mask and pads.

“I think everything is emergency dial right now, you know?” Korpisalo joked. “We'll see if I get any gear, but I'm happy to use whatever I have right now…it's pretty tight [on time].”

The 31-year-old is following in the footsteps of former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who represented Finland at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and won a bronze medal.

“It's an honor for me to follow those footsteps,” said Korpisalo. “Every kid in Finland grows up watching the Olympians, the national team of Finland. I grew up watching Tuukka play his best hockey in those games, so it's gonna be pretty cool.”

Korpisalo has been on a strong run for the Bruins since the calendar turned to 2026, posting a 4-0-1 record with a .931 save percentage, 1.89 goals against average, and a shutout since Jan. 1. Among goalies that have played at least five games in that span, he ranks fifth in save percentage and third in GAA.

“For the team, a lot of confidence,” Korpisalo said when asked what has clicked so well across Boston’s 11-2-2 stretch. “You keep winning games, you trust the system, play within the system and I think all of that helps the goalies as well.

“[Jeremy Swayman] has been unreal. I've been chipping in myself and everyone's feeling pretty good.”

Korpisalo speaks about being named to Finland 2026 Olympic Winter Games roster

Harris Rejoins Group

Jordan Harris rejoined the team for Tuesday’s skate after being added to the active roster from his LTI conditioning loan with Providence on Monday. The blue liner has not played since suffering a right ankle fracture on Oct. 21.

Harris played four games with Providence, notching a goal and two assists, including an overtime-winning tally.

“He had great games in Providence – only had really good feedback,” said head coach Marco Sturm. “Today we saw him for the first time. He looks way better than 10 days ago when we saw him with us on the last road trip. Seems like the old Harry. He will be available [Wednesday] if we need it.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Sturm said that, as of now, injured centermen Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm should be ready to play in the Olympics. “But again, they're still not here, so that's not good,” said Sturm. “That means they still have issues, but at this point I think it's probably more up to [the national team] doctors than ours and their decision moving forward… hopefully both will be OK to go.”
  • Boston will be donning its Stadium Series uniform again on Wednesday night against the Panthers, who are expected to wear their red Winter Classic jerseys. The Bruins were wearing their white gloves and bear-slashed pants for an energetic skate on Tuesday afternoon. “No Stadium Series hangover for these guys,” Sturm said with a smile. “That's a good thing. We had a day in between. I’ve been on the other side, too, where we have to get going right away and it's hard because it's an emotional event, I would say. I think it's good to have a day in between like we had [Monday] and guys were excited for a good practice and hopefully for a good game [Wednesday].”

Sturm talks after practice in Florida

Related Content

Joonas Korpisalo Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Locker Room Raw: Joonas Korpisalo

The Sunday Read: Talking Recovery, Hockey and Puppies with Jordan Harris 

Bruins Recall Jordan Harris From LTI Conditioning Loan

News Feed

Joonas Korpisalo Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bruins Recall Jordan Harris From LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Lightning in Stadium Series 

Inside the Bruins’ Stadium Series Walk-In Outfits, ‘Bite of the History in Boston’

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star for January 

Fraser Minten Named NHL Rookie of the Month for January 

The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

In the System: Providence Keeps on Rolling

Second Line Shines in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Flyers 

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

Bruins Recall Matt Poitras

Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators 

Hampus Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Pastrnak Notches 900th Point But Bruins Fall to Rangers in OT