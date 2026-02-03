Joonas Korpisalo Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been named to Team Finland’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Korpisalo joins defenseman Henri Jokiharju on Team Finland and is the ninth player from the Bruins organization selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics, joining Elias Lindholm (Sweden), Hampus Lindholm (Sweden), Dans Locmelis (Latvia), Charlie McAvoy (USA), David Pastrnak (Czechia), Jeremy Swayman (USA) and Pavel Zacha (Czechia).

Korpisalo, 30, has appeared in 324 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Los Angeles and Columbus, posting an overall record of 136-125-33 with a 3.05 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound goaltender has played in 21 games this season for the Bruins, compiling a 10–8-1 record with a 3.12 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. The Pori, Finland native was originally selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Korpisalo has represented Finland at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2012 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship.