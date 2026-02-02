Bruins Recall Jordan Harris From LTI Conditioning Loan

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Harris from his LTI conditioning loan with the Providence Bruins and added him to the active roster. The team has also placed forward Elias Lindholm (Date of Injury: Jan. 27) on injured reserve.

Harris, 25, skated in four games with Providence while on his LTI conditioning loan, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot, 189-pound blueliner has appeared in five games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and one assist for two points. Harris has played in 169 career NHL games with Boston, Columbus and Montreal, totaling 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points. The Haverhill, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Montreal in the third round (71st overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindholm, 31, has appeared in 44 games with Boston this season, recording 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has skated in 944 career NHL games with Carolina, Calgary, Vancouver and Boston, totaling 246 goals and 395 assists for 641 points. The Boden, Sweden native was originally selected by the Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.