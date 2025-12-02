Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

Arvidsson set to return as Boston closes out home and home with Detroit

arvi
By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

DETROIT – Viktor Arvidsson will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night as the Bruins visit the Red Wings for the second end of a home-and-home set between the Atlantic Division rivals. Arvidsson has missed the last seven games after suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 15 in Montreal.

The injury came at an unfortunate time for the winger, who notched a goal in that game against the Canadiens and had tallied four goals over his previous seven contests. For the season, the 32-year-old has 6 goals and 4 assists for 10 points in 20 games.

“I felt like I created a lot of chances, worked hard, played great. It kind of came for me at that time. It was unfortunate that the injury happened. Just gonna try to get back to where I ended,” said Arvidsson. “Just a mindset, believe in yourself and have confidence when you get out there and play. Try to play my game and make plays and just try to get back in the rhythm of the game.”

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm added that Arvidsson has been a valuable part of the group in his first season with the Black & Gold.

“He’s just one of those players you kind of want to follow, just the way he leads on the ice,” said Sturm. “I thought when he got hurt, I remember that game in Montreal, that was probably his best stretch I’ve seen him playing for a while. Hopefully we can get him to be back to the way that he played during that time, but it’s definitely nice to have him back that’s for sure.”

Arvidsson will slot back in as the right wing alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha, reuniting a trio that was building some strong chemistry before both Arvidsson and Mittelstadt were sidelined by injuries last month.

“I think we have fun together and we talk about stuff that is happening on the ice and we think the game pretty much the same way. That was huge,” said Arvidsson. “I thought at the beginning we might not have talked too much about our games but now we do and I think that’s started to show on the ice. I think we’re starting to understand each other better.”

Despite so many players in and out of the lineup, the Bruins have been able to maintain a solid level play and find themselves in second place in the Atlantic Division with 30 points and 15-12-0 record.

“Huge, I think everybody in here has shown they can play at this level and compete,” said Arvidsson. “I think we did a great job on the [last] road trip and coming back to our building. We’ve just got to up our game a little bit and string some wins together. The East is still tight right now and every point is really important, especially these games against a divisional opponent.”

Viktor Arvidsson speaks to the media ahead of returning to the Bruins lineup tonight.

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes. He’ll be aiming for this third straight win and ninth in his last 11 games. “He’s too good right now,” said Sturm. “I don’t want him to rest…now, we had two days in between, I think gives him enough rest to have a few games in him. He’s doing excellent. It’s gonna be a tough game again today and I think he’s the right guy.”
  • Alex Steeves will remain as the left wing on the top line alongside Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie. “He deserves it,” said Sturm. “I can put him on any line, any side, he gives us everything he has every night. He’s one of those guys who finishes checks every time, he hunts pucks, and he’s smart enough. Again, we liked his game, especially last game with those two guys. So for us, we didn’t want to change it.”
  • With Arvidsson returning, Jeffrey Viel and Riley Tufte will be the healthy scratches up front.
  • Sturm said that David Pastrnak, who will miss his third straight game due to injury, has not yet started skating. “I don’t think David skated today but hopefully soon,” said Sturm. “I would say he would be, hopefully, the closest one from all of [the current injured players]. We can’t flip it on with him, we’ve got to be careful with him. He’s not skating this week, so I don’t expect him to play this week. He definitely needs a few practices out of it or even a few skates.”

Marco Sturm speaks to the media ahead of the Bruins taking on the Red Wings in Detroit.

Opposing View

  • Following the 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins on Saturday night at TD Garden, Detroit has lost its last four games games and five of its last six.
  • Captain Dylan Larkin, who had two helpers in the loss to the B’s, paces the Red Wings in both goals (14) and points (29).
  • John Gibson will start in goal for Detroit. Gibson has a 3.59 GAA and a .865 SV% through 13 games.

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Alex Steeves – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot – Fraser Minten – Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov – Sean Kuraly – Mikey Eyssimont

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov – Jonathan Aspirot

Michael Callahan – Mason Lohrei

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins look for a second straight victory over Detroit with the return of Viktor Arvidsson.

