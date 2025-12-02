Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

DETROIT – Viktor Arvidsson will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night as the Bruins visit the Red Wings for the second end of a home-and-home set between the Atlantic Division rivals. Arvidsson has missed the last seven games after suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 15 in Montreal.

The injury came at an unfortunate time for the winger, who notched a goal in that game against the Canadiens and had tallied four goals over his previous seven contests. For the season, the 32-year-old has 6 goals and 4 assists for 10 points in 20 games.

“I felt like I created a lot of chances, worked hard, played great. It kind of came for me at that time. It was unfortunate that the injury happened. Just gonna try to get back to where I ended,” said Arvidsson. “Just a mindset, believe in yourself and have confidence when you get out there and play. Try to play my game and make plays and just try to get back in the rhythm of the game.”

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm added that Arvidsson has been a valuable part of the group in his first season with the Black & Gold.

“He’s just one of those players you kind of want to follow, just the way he leads on the ice,” said Sturm. “I thought when he got hurt, I remember that game in Montreal, that was probably his best stretch I’ve seen him playing for a while. Hopefully we can get him to be back to the way that he played during that time, but it’s definitely nice to have him back that’s for sure.”

Arvidsson will slot back in as the right wing alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha, reuniting a trio that was building some strong chemistry before both Arvidsson and Mittelstadt were sidelined by injuries last month.

“I think we have fun together and we talk about stuff that is happening on the ice and we think the game pretty much the same way. That was huge,” said Arvidsson. “I thought at the beginning we might not have talked too much about our games but now we do and I think that’s started to show on the ice. I think we’re starting to understand each other better.”

Despite so many players in and out of the lineup, the Bruins have been able to maintain a solid level play and find themselves in second place in the Atlantic Division with 30 points and 15-12-0 record.

“Huge, I think everybody in here has shown they can play at this level and compete,” said Arvidsson. “I think we did a great job on the [last] road trip and coming back to our building. We’ve just got to up our game a little bit and string some wins together. The East is still tight right now and every point is really important, especially these games against a divisional opponent.”