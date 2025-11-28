Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are hosting the New York Rangers for a Black Friday matinee matchup on Friday at TD Garden.

The B’s depth will be tested as they take the ice for the 1 p.m. puck drop without a handful of their veteran regulars.

David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will not play, head coach Marco Sturm said. They are both dealing with injuries and are listed as day-to-day.

“It is very easy because we’ve done it before. I just told the group, I am not worried at all because we’ve done it as a group before with a lot of guys out,” Sturm said. “As long as we play with our structure – especially without the puck – we will be good.”

Georgii Merkulov was recalled from Providence and will be in the lineup against the Rangers. The 25-year-old forward has posted 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 17 AHL games this season. Merkulov has played a total of 10 NHL games with the Bruins over the past two seasons, following his signing as a free agent with the team in 2022.

Casey Mittelstadt will make his return on Friday. The forward last played on Nov. 6 and had been dealing with a lower-body injury since. Mittelstadt had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 15 games before getting hurt. Riley Tufte is also reentering the lineup to fill a bottom-six role.

“Didn’t practice with the group yet, but because we’re short today, Zacha and David will be out. That is why we need him,” Sturm said of Mittelstadt.​

The other roster transactions included Michael Callahan getting assigned to Providence, and Matěj Blümel was placed on long-term injured reserve after leaving Wednesday's game in the first period.

​Friday marks the first of three meetings between the Bruins and Rangers this regular season.

“They had a tough start, but they’ve been pretty good as of late. Very good on the road. Slowly getting their guys back, too,” Sturm said. “We know how they are, and it’s always a challenge. It’s a nice thing to play the Rangers as a rivalry, especially at home.”