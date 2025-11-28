Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers 

Korpisalo will be in net for Boston on Friday at TD Garden

casenyrpre
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are hosting the New York Rangers for a Black Friday matinee matchup on Friday at TD Garden.

The B’s depth will be tested as they take the ice for the 1 p.m. puck drop without a handful of their veteran regulars.

David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will not play, head coach Marco Sturm said. They are both dealing with injuries and are listed as day-to-day.

“It is very easy because we’ve done it before. I just told the group, I am not worried at all because we’ve done it as a group before with a lot of guys out,” Sturm said. “As long as we play with our structure – especially without the puck – we will be good.”

Georgii Merkulov was recalled from Providence and will be in the lineup against the Rangers. The 25-year-old forward has posted 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 17 AHL games this season. Merkulov has played a total of 10 NHL games with the Bruins over the past two seasons, following his signing as a free agent with the team in 2022.

Casey Mittelstadt will make his return on Friday. The forward last played on Nov. 6 and had been dealing with a lower-body injury since. Mittelstadt had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 15 games before getting hurt. Riley Tufte is also reentering the lineup to fill a bottom-six role.

“Didn’t practice with the group yet, but because we’re short today, Zacha and David will be out. That is why we need him,” Sturm said of Mittelstadt.​

The other roster transactions included Michael Callahan getting assigned to Providence, and Matěj Blümel was placed on long-term injured reserve after leaving Wednesday's game in the first period.

​Friday marks the first of three meetings between the Bruins and Rangers this regular season.

“They had a tough start, but they’ve been pretty good as of late. Very good on the road. Slowly getting their guys back, too,” Sturm said. “We know how they are, and it’s always a challenge. It’s a nice thing to play the Rangers as a rivalry, especially at home.”

Sturm updates the media ahead of B's Black Friday tilt vs. NYR

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Nov. 19 against the Anaheim Ducks and made 29 saves in the loss. Korpisalo has a 3.43 goals against average and a .878 save percentage through nine games this season.
  • Alex Steeves had a career-high two-goal game against the New York Islanders during Wednesday’s 3-1 win. The 25-year-old forward, who was recalled from Providence earlier this month, is projected to skate on the first line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie due to the forward group’s injuries on Friday.
  • Nikita Zadorov has stepped up for the B’s on the backend with Charlie McAvoy out. The defenseman is on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot. Zadorov led the Bruins with 27:38 of ice time on Wednesday and had a +2 rating. Standing at 6-foot-7, Zadarov also leads the team in hits with 78. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 25 games.

Opposing View

  • The Rangers most recently beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday. Noah Laba, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle scored in the win, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves. New York has won two of its last five games.
  • Panarin and Adam Fox lead the Rangers with 22 points each. Panarin is tied with Mika Zibanejad and Cuylle for most goals with seven; Fox is tied with Vladislav Gavrikov for most goals from a defenseman with three. Panarin has been skating on a line with Trocheck and J.T. Miller; Fox is on the first pair with Gavrikov.
  • Urho Vaakanainen was a first-round draft pick of the Bruins in 2017. He spent four years in the organization before getting traded to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the deal for Hampus Lindholm in 2022. Vaakanainen is skating on the third defensive pair with Matthew Robertson for the Rangers, and has three assists in 16 games.

Related Content

In the System: P-Bruins' Goalie Tandem Leading the Way

Zadorov Family Delivers Thanksgiving Pies, ‘Important For Us to be Here’

Steeves Lifts Bruins to 3-1 Win Over Islanders 

The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

News Feed

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

In the System: P-Bruins' Goalie Tandem Leading the Way

Zadorov Family Delivers Thanksgiving Pies, ‘Important For Us to be Here’

Steeves Lifts Bruins to 3-1 Win Over Islanders 

Need to Know: Bruins at Islanders 

Practice Report: Steeves Embracing NHL Role, ‘Trying to Put my Best Foot Forward’

Bruins Fall 3-1 to Sharks, ‘Unfortunate to Leave Points Here’

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Bruins Activate Elias Lindholm; Place Charlie McAvoy on IR

The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Build Off Win in LA 

Geekie Lifts Bruins to 2-1 Overtime Win Against Kings 

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Loss to Ducks 

Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

Bruins Recall Michael Callahan from Providence

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for Four-Game Road Trip