Bruins Assign Georgii Merkulov to Providence

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 30, that the team has assigned forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence.

Merkulov, 25, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward has also skated in 17 games with the Providence Bruins this year, tallying six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Merkulov has played in 218 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 76 goals and 117 assists for 193 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.