Jeannot Believes His Style, Bruins Are Perfect Fit

The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native has shown he’s got some skill, too, having potted a career-high 24 goals and 41 points in 81 games during his rookie campaign with the Nashville Predators. In 2022-23, Jeannot was moved to Tampa at the trade deadline and finished with six goals and 18 points in 76 games between the two clubs.

Over the past two seasons, Jeannot has played just 55 and 67 games for Tampa and Los Angeles, respectively, as injuries have hampered him.

“He popped a few years ago, he’s had some injuries since then that have probably derailed a little bit in that regard,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. “I don’t know if he’s getting back to scoring [24] goals. I sure hope so. Deep down we believe he’ll bring a lot more energy to our group, physically is there. We run through a tough division. I just think everybody gets a little taller.

“I think if we fast forward with what we tried to do from a Draft perspective, an eye toward that as well, introducing those young players that we hope are infusing skill. I do believe that the complement that Tanner brings will help in that regard as we move forward in improving our organizational depth and talent.”

Sweeney added that Jeannot will also be able to supplement David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy from a leadership perspective.

“His leadership skills, how he prepares to play the game, I think that all just boils over into what we need to improve upon,” said Sweeney. “And also support David and Charlie who are stepping into leadership situations – they’ve been assistant captains – but there’s a lot that goes into being at the upper echelon level of leadership and what’s required of you along with being an elite player in the National Hockey League.

“Zdeno [Chara], [Patrice Bergeron], [Brad Marchand], those guys did it and they learned from it but now they’re on their own for the first time. I think bringing in those players that are capable of being outlets and relief in that sense plays big part in what team success is all about.”

Ultimately, as Jeannot pointed out, he is aiming to help bring the Bruins back to the level of success that became expected because of the culture built by that legendary core.

“It’s such a historic organization, it has such a great history, and now to get to be a part of that, it's obviously a really special thing,” said Jeannot. “Coming to this group, this team – it's been such a good team for so long. Last year, there's a few pretty key injuries and just some other things going on. Didn't go the way that they were hoping. But the group on this team is still so talented, so good.

“And bringing in some guys [on July 1], we're going to be a really hard team to play against. That's the type of team that if you can do that consistently for the entire year and into the playoffs, it's a really hard team to beat and just wears other teams down.

“We're going to be a team that teams aren't going to be wanting to go against and when they are going to see the Boston Bruins coming into town, they know it's going to be a fight. That's how it always has been, that's been the Bruins culture.

“I feel like me as a player, I've always tried to embody that type of culture. That’s what really excites me about coming there. I want to be a big part of that, big part of that culture, a big part of this team success."