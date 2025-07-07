Jeannot Believes His Style, Bruins Are Perfect Fit

BOSTON – Tanner Jeannot could see himself fitting like a glove.
The Bruins’ tradition of hard work, toughness, and grit has always appealed to him from afar as it lined up perfectly with his style of play.
So, when the Black & Gold expressed interest in his services on July 1, the 28-year-old jumped at the chance.
“Being the type of culture that I've tried to emulate in my own game, it obviously sparked some interest for me when they showed interest in me,” Jeannot said last week from his home in Kelowna, British Columbia, a day after inking a five-year contract with an annual cap hit of $3.4 million.
“Just as a place that I could go to, play my game and be the best version of the player that I can be, and really show my full potential – be the player I know I'm capable of being, and that was a big reason for choosing the Bruins.
“I can't be more excited to get things going and become a Bruin.”
Jeannot spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings, notching 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 67 games. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward was also one of 30 players to reach the 200-hit mark in 2024-25.
Since he became a full-time NHLer in 2021-22, Jeannot ranks sixth in the NHL with 1,030 hits behind Radko Guad (1,160), Garnet Hathaway (1,101), Luke Schenn (1,093), Keegan Kolesar (1,039), and Brady Tkachuk (1,034).
“I bring a really physical game, hard to play against. I try to make other guys know that I'm on the ice, and make them feel uncomfortable, and maybe that makes them get rid of pucks a little bit quicker, put their teammate in a tougher spot,” said Jeannot. “And that tends to create more turnovers and gets the puck into my team's hands a little bit more often. So that's the type of element that I can bring to a line.
“And then when we do have the puck, then I can be hard down low and make plays down low and things like that. And just try to put the puck in my team's hands and create chances that way.
“As far as creating space for my linemates, I think it's just from playing a really physical, hard-nosed game, throwing my body around and making sure guys are aware of my presence on the ice.”