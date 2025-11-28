Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, the following roster transactions:

The team has added forward Casey Mittelstadt to the active roster; recalled forward Georgii Merkulov from Providence; placed forward Matej Blumel (Date of Injury: Nov. 26) on long-term injured reserve; assigned defenseman Michael Callahan to Providence.

Mittelstadt, 27, has appeared in 15 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward has skated in 453 career NHL games with Boston, Colorado and Buffalo, totaling 85 goals and 160 assists for 245 points. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native was originally selected by Buffalo in the first round (8th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Merkulov, 25, has appeared in 17 games with the Providence Bruins this season and is tied for third on the team in scoring with six goals and eight assists for 14 points. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward has skated in 218 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 76 goals and 117 assists for 193 points. He has also played 10 NHL games with Boston, tallying an assist. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Blumel, 25, has appeared in four games with Boston this season. The 6-foot, 202 pound forward has also skated in 13 games with the Providence Bruins this year, tallying two goals and 11 assists for 13 points. Blumel has played 210 career AHL games with Providence and Texas, totaling 91 goals and 100 assists for 191 points. The Tabor, Czechia native was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season. He has also skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this year, recording two assists. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has played in 197 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. Callahan has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Bruins, tallying one goal. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.