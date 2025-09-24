Eyssimont Leads Bruins to First Preseason Win in ‘Sign of a Mature Team’

NEW YORK –– The Boston Bruins were trailing the New York Rangers 4-1 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the third period.

And then, Mikey Eyssimont decided his team was not going to go down that easily.

The forward exploded for three points (two goals, one assist) to tie the game by the end of regulation and force overtime, during which Nikita Zadorov secured the 5-4 comeback win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

“Hopefully it just shows that we fight until the end and see games all the way through,” Eyssimont said. “We fixed a lot of things, and that’s a sign of a mature team.”

Eyssimont’s first goal came shorthanded at 7:05. The 29-year-old forced Adam Fox off the puck before driving to the net and flipping it top shelf for the 4-2 scoreline.

And then he struck again, this time with a wrist shot from the right side, down low to pull the Bruins within one, 4-3. Jordan Harris – the Haverhill, Mass native – sauced a slick seam pass to Eyssimont to set up the goal at 11:11. Marat Khusnutdinov buried the 4-4 equalizer off a net-front setup from Eyssimont at 18:55.

“It’s nice to see him get rewarded. He works extremely hard,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Eyssimont. “What I like about him, he doesn't complain. He accepts his role, whatever it is, and tries the best he can. Guys like him, you always root for because he cares. And because he has not just grit, but skill. That’s something you welcome.”