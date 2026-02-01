Inside the Bruins’ Stadium Series Walk-In Outfits, ‘Bite of the History in Boston’

The B’s will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night

nikitawalk
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

TAMPA –– Eric Propp opened his email inbox.

There was a message from Laurenne Mercier, the Boston Bruins manager of team services and hockey administration, with a project proposal for Propp and his crew at the Garment District’s Boston Costume.

The Bruins were playing in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they needed help executing their walk-in outfit idea.

Propp, who runs the rental department at Boston Costume, was in.

“I’ve lived here for a little over 20 years and been a Bruins fan,” he said. “It’s awesome to merge those two worlds together.”

The outdoor matchup is taking place during Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The Bruins used that as a starting point, but wanted to put their own Boston twist on the event. Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak led the brainstorming until they landed on the American Revolution.

“We kind of figured that it was going to be pirate themed just because it’s by the ocean and in Florida, and so we figured [the Lightning] would go with pirates or something of that nature. Especially with Gasparilla,” Geekie said. “We wanted to go for something old that would be more Boston.”

Boston Costume prides itself on high-quality, realistic pieces. You may remember Fraser Minten’s lobster suit around Halloween – that was courtesy of Propp, too. Finding the perfect outfit for one person can be hard, but Propp had to get options ready for the full 23-man roster. He came into TD Garden with bags and bags full of tailcoats, shoe buckles, wigs and tricorn hats for the players to pick from.

walkin

“A lot of it, I had luckily inherited a decent stock, especially of colonial outfits, since it is Boston. That is definitely one of the primary historical types of costumes that we carry. I’ve certainly sourced different things – other costume companies that have gone out of business, acquired from them. It’s been a mish-mash of buying, some building,” Propp said.

“This one was unique. I think if it were 23 actors who were extremely picky, then it would’ve been a different story. This team is great. They are very chill, and they were happy to just dress up. That really made things a lot easier.”

Zadorov went all out with his selection, including a long, white-curls wig. The defenseman and his teammates also drew inspiration from their NFL counterparts, the New England Patriots, who are competing in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks in one week.

“We wanted something to have a bite of the history in Boston. Kind of represent our city’s culture and city’s history,” Zadorov said. “We are going to the football stadium, and our football team is named the Patriots. If I’m not mistaken, during the Patriots game, they have people who dress up like that as well. I think that was a cool kind of idea to have something like that.”

No costume is the same for each of the Bruins, who all had their Garment District bags in tow as they touched down in Florida this weekend. While there are two important points on the line against the Lightning, the Stadium Series offered the group a chance to have fun together at a grinding point of the season.

“People will see a lot of different options. Some guys, they dressed like they’re literally going to the war, and some guys dressed like they never stepped on the battlefield ever in their life. It’s a different variety of people at that time,” Zadorov said. “I have a wig, and I literally look like a politician from the 16th century who never stepped on the battlefield ever in his life. Pretty much making directions.”

fraser

Did Morgan Geekie opt for a wig, too?

“Au naturel. I would’ve loved to, though. I have like a soldier outfit on, so I can't really wear the wig,” Geekie said.

“I’ve never done a Stadium Series or a Winter Classic or anything before, so it was always interesting to see what other teams would wear. I know that Boston has had a number of them, and I have always loved their costumes. So, for me, it felt like it was something you had to live up to, and it was a big thing. It is definitely fun and kind of adds to the environment for how fun it is, even for the fans, too.”

Despite the Florida backdrop, the B’s are staying true to their roots. It was a hefty undertaking for Propp, but one he will remember forever.

“It is definitely Boston,” Propp said. “Tying in with the revolution, and the 250th anniversary of the revolution. I feel like this is a fun opportunity. It ties in with the theme of the Gasparilla Pirate festival, yet they can stand apart – they’re not pirates. I think it’s very on point.”

Related Content

Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

Mic'd Up: Jeremy Swayman

The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

Honda B:60 | BOS @ TBL

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star for January 

Fraser Minten Named NHL Rookie of the Month for January 

The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

In the System: Providence Keeps on Rolling

Second Line Shines in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Flyers 

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

Bruins Recall Matt Poitras

Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators 

Hampus Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Pastrnak Notches 900th Point But Bruins Fall to Rangers in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers 

The Sunday Read: Talking Recovery, Hockey and Puppies with Jordan Harris 

Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Win Over Montreal

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens 