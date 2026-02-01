Inside the Bruins’ Stadium Series Walk-In Outfits, ‘Bite of the History in Boston’

TAMPA –– Eric Propp opened his email inbox.

There was a message from Laurenne Mercier, the Boston Bruins manager of team services and hockey administration, with a project proposal for Propp and his crew at the Garment District’s Boston Costume.

The Bruins were playing in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they needed help executing their walk-in outfit idea.

Propp, who runs the rental department at Boston Costume, was in.

“I’ve lived here for a little over 20 years and been a Bruins fan,” he said. “It’s awesome to merge those two worlds together.”

The outdoor matchup is taking place during Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The Bruins used that as a starting point, but wanted to put their own Boston twist on the event. Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak led the brainstorming until they landed on the American Revolution.

“We kind of figured that it was going to be pirate themed just because it’s by the ocean and in Florida, and so we figured [the Lightning] would go with pirates or something of that nature. Especially with Gasparilla,” Geekie said. “We wanted to go for something old that would be more Boston.”

Boston Costume prides itself on high-quality, realistic pieces. You may remember Fraser Minten’s lobster suit around Halloween – that was courtesy of Propp, too. Finding the perfect outfit for one person can be hard, but Propp had to get options ready for the full 23-man roster. He came into TD Garden with bags and bags full of tailcoats, shoe buckles, wigs and tricorn hats for the players to pick from.