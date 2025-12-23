Inside McAvoy’s Road to Recovery, ‘Most Frustrating Injury I Think I’ve Had’

BOSTON –– When Charlie McAvoy took his opening shift at Canada Life Centre on Dec. 11, a lot was on his mind.

For one, the Boston Bruins defenseman was skating in his first game in nearly a month. He had a plastic bubble covering his face, new metal hardware in his jaw and a 60-minute contest against the Winnipeg Jets ahead.

“Any time you come back from injury, you take that deep breath,” McAvoy said.​

He grounded himself in the moment – one he worked tirelessly to reach. Most of all, McAvoy thought about his village back home, which fueled him through one of the biggest challenges of his career.

“For me, it is always Kiley. She just gets me through everything. I really am so lucky to have her,” McAvoy said of his wife. “And my family, too. They came up and spent a lot of time with us; they helped with [my son] Rhys. They were there for anything I needed. That is my world. That is my support system. If something happens, they always come running. I really am just so blessed for them.”

McAvoy went on to log an assist through 24:16 of ice time in his return that night; it was part of the Bruins’ 6-3 win. The alternate captain stood at his stall, all smiles, following the final horn.

“That was probably his best game of the year. He was so happy to come back. He played an unbelievable game. He did everything right,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That just showed me, and I think the whole group, how much we actually missed him. You can’t replace a guy like him. That’s why we’re lucky to have him.”​

McAvoy was finally on the other side of it, but things looked drastically different just 26 days prior.​

It was the second period of Boston’s game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, and McAvoy dropped to the ice after taking a slapshot to the jaw.

“I heard it, and it was a deflected puck, and it just happened so fast. You know right away if it hits flesh instead of like a pad,” Jeremy Swayman said. “It goes through your whole body, and you’re like holy [crap]. I went to him, made sure he was conscious and then just talked him through it.”

Swayman crouched down next to McAvoy as the trainers ran onto the ice. The arena stood still.