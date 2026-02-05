Eyssimont Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Florida in Shootout

Florida made it 1-0 at 4:22 of the first period when Eetu Luostarinen jumped on a turnover deep in the Boston zone and beat Korpisalo glove side with a wrist shot.

Eyssimont tied it 1-1 at 7:18, scoring through the five-hole on a breakaway, then came out of the penalty box and gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 12:43 on another breakaway. He took a stretch pass from Marat Khusnutdinov, deked Bobrovsky and stuffed the puck in at the right post.

“I didn’t even see [Khusnutdinov] take a look, he just knew,” Eyssimont said. “Good awareness for him to know the time and he got the puck to me. I was feeling it, felt good. I knew I could do something in tight.”

Balinskis tied it 2-2 at 30 seconds of the second period with a power-play goal, taking a pass from Tkachuk and sending a wrist shot past Korpisalo.

Tkachuk then put Florida in front 3-2 on the power play at 2:47 when he banked his own rebound off Korpisalo from behind the goal line.

Lundell pushed the lead to 4-2 at 18:33 with a short-handed goal on the rush, finishing a give-and-go with Sam Reinhart.

NOTES: Pastrnak, who had an assist, is scheduled to fly to Italy on Thursday for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and will be the flag-bearer for Czechia. The ceremony is Friday (2 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC). “I am speechless. Very, very honored,” the forward said after the game Wednesday. “I am going to give them my all. Very happy and honored to be able to hold our flag and represent us at the ceremony.” The Olympic men’s hockey tournament begins Feb. 11. … It was Boston’s final game before the Olympic break, which begins Friday. … Bruins forward Morgan Geekie had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games (seven goals, five assists). … Florida forward Sandis Vilmanis (upper body) left the game midway through the first period and did not return after being penalized for an illegal check to the head of McAvoy.