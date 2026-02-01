David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star for January 

The National Hockey League announced today, February 1, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL Second Star of the Month for January.

Pastrnak ranked second in the league for assists (20), even strength points (18) and points per game (1.79), and tied for second in points (25) in January.

The 29-year-old recorded points in 12 of Boston’s 14 games during the month, including seven multi-point games and a career-high six-point performance in the team’s 10-2 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 10. Pastrnak also skated in his 800th career game on Jan. 17 in Chicago and notched his 900th career point on Jan. 26 against the Rangers, becoming the second-fastest Bruin to ever reach that milestone.

He posted a season-high eight-game point streak from January 13-27, tallying three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. Pastrnak now ranks sixth on Boston’s all-time points list (902) and fourth in franchise history in multi-point games (257).

The 6-foot, 199-pound forward has played in 50 games with the Bruins this season, notching 22 goals and 47 assists for 69 points (6th, NHL). He leads Boston skaters in assists, points, points per game, even strength points (44) and power play points (25) this season.

Currently in his 12th season with Boston, Pastrnak has skated in 806 career NHL games, totaling 413 goals and 489 assists for 902 points with a plus-143 rating. The Havirov, Czech Republic native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.