Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

TAMPA –– The Boston Bruins are taking it outdoors on Sunday.

The B’s will face the Tampa Bay Lightning under the lights of Raymond James Stadium in front of a crowd of 65,000. Puck drop is expected to be just after 7:00 p.m. for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. It marks the sixth outdoor game the Bruins have participated in.

“They have a really good mix, starting with the goalie. Probably one of the best goalies in the league. High, high-end skilled players with some really good role players and some young kids who can actually skate,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We’re going to have our hands full tonight, just got to play our game and be very careful about our puck management.”

Beyond the fun of the event, an important two points are up for grabs between the Atlantic Division opponents. The Lightning sit atop the division; the Bruins trail them by five points heading into the special-edition contest.

Boston will be without Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha, who are both sidelined with injury.

“We believe that if we play our game the way we have been, we’re going to give ourselves a good chance. It doesn’t matter who is going to be in and out of the lineup,” Sturm said. “We do miss the [Elias] Lindholm and the [Pavel] Zacha, don’t get me wrong, but I am very confident, and I trust my young kids to do their job today."