In the System: P-Bruins Keep Rolling Along

Providence

The Providence Bruins (19-5-1-0) earned five out of a possible six points in a three-game road trip to Pennsylvania last week. The P-Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears 3-1 last Wednesday, before earning a 4-1 victory in a rematch on Friday night. Providence grabbed a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday. The P-Bruins currently sit in second place of the Atlantic Division with the same number of points as the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and with two games in hand.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 29 of 30 shots faced in the 4-1 victory over the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center last Friday. The Frydlant, Czechia, native then made 34 saves on 36 shots in 49 minutes of relief in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Arena on Saturday. The goaltender ranks fourth in the AHL with a .932 save percentage and fifth in the league with a 2.02 goals against average.

Georgii Merkulov became the Providence Bruins all-time assists leader with 120, surpassing Alexander Khokhlachev. The Ryazan, Russia, native ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring with 198 points, trailing only Andy Hilbert with a total of 210. The forward totals eight goals and 11 assists through 23 games this season.