BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.
In the System: P-Bruins Keep Rolling Along
Merkulov becomes Providence's all-time assists leader
Providence
The Providence Bruins (19-5-1-0) earned five out of a possible six points in a three-game road trip to Pennsylvania last week. The P-Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears 3-1 last Wednesday, before earning a 4-1 victory in a rematch on Friday night. Providence grabbed a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday. The P-Bruins currently sit in second place of the Atlantic Division with the same number of points as the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and with two games in hand.
Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 29 of 30 shots faced in the 4-1 victory over the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center last Friday. The Frydlant, Czechia, native then made 34 saves on 36 shots in 49 minutes of relief in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Arena on Saturday. The goaltender ranks fourth in the AHL with a .932 save percentage and fifth in the league with a 2.02 goals against average.
Georgii Merkulov became the Providence Bruins all-time assists leader with 120, surpassing Alexander Khokhlachev. The Ryazan, Russia, native ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring with 198 points, trailing only Andy Hilbert with a total of 210. The forward totals eight goals and 11 assists through 23 games this season.
Matthew Poitras scored a power play goal in Friday’s 4-1 victory at Hershey, before adding an assist on the lone Providence goal in the 2-1 overtime loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday. The Whitby, Ontario, native has two power play goals and has notched four goals and 11 assists through 25 games this season.
Dans Locmelis netted the game-winning goal in Providence’s 4-1 win at Hershey last Friday. The Jelgava, Latvia, native is tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals and totals eight goals and seven assists through 25 games this season.
NCAA
- Casper Nassen scored a goal in Miami University’s 4-4 tie against Colorado College last Friday. The forward totals four goals and eight assists through 18 games this season. The Norrtälje, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Juniors
- Cooper Simpson posted a goal and an assist for his 12th multi-point game of the season in the Youngstown Phantoms’ 4-1 victory over the Omaha Lancers on Saturday. His tally came on the power play for his 13th goal of the season. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native ranks second in the USHL with 37 points and tied for second in the league with 24 assists. Simpson was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
- Cole Chandler netted a goal and added two assists in the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4 shootout loss to the Victoriaville Tigres on Wednesday night. The forward’s tally in the second period cut the Tigres lead to 3-2. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native totals 11 goals and 17 assists in 29 QMJHL games this season. Chandler was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.