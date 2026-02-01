Fraser Minten Named NHL Rookie of the Month for January 

The National Hockey League announced today, February 1, that Boston Bruins forward Fraser Minten has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January.

Minten led all NHL rookies in goals (8) and tied for the lead in points (14) in January, also ranking first in even strength goals (7) and tied for second in even strength points (11) and power play points (3). His 14‑point January ties the highest point total recorded by an NHL rookie in a calendar month this season. In January, Minten also posted a 32.% shooting percentage (min. two shots), highest among rookies.

Minten is the first Boston player to be selected as the NHL's Rookie of the Month since Jeremy Swayman in March 2022.

Minten leads all rookie skaters in plus-minus this season (+20), ranking second on Boston’s roster and 20th overall in the NHL. Among rookies, he ranks sixth in scoring with 29 points and fourth in goals (14).

The 21-year-old logged points in eight of Boston's 14 games in January, averaging one point per game with four multi-point performances. Minten opened the month with a two-goal showing in Boston's 3-2 victory in Vancouver on Jan. 3, including the game-winner in overtime. He added a three-point game (2G, 1A) on Jan. 10 in the team's 10-2 win over the New York Rangers at TD Garden. He closed out the month with a three-point performance on Jan. 29 against Philadelphia, becoming the first Bruins rookie to produce multiple three‑point games in a calendar month since 2018 (Jake DeBrusk).

Minten has appeared in 55 games this season, recording 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points, ranking sixth on the team in scoring. The 6‑foot‑2, 204‑pound forward has appeared in 80 career NHL games with Boston and Toronto, totaling 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by Boston in March 2025 with a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick (Vashek Blanar) from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo.