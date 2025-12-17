Bruins Welcome Kolyachonok to the Team, ‘I Was Really Excited’

BOSTON –– Vladislav Kolyachonok slid to center ice atop the Spoked-B at TD Garden.

​His new Boston Bruins teammates surrounded him in a circle as he led the stretch following his first practice on Wednesday.

​The Bruins claimed Kolyachonok off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Tuesday and quickly welcomed the 24-year-old defenseman into the family.

“That’s all the guys. Once in a while, I say the name, but that was the guys today,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Kolyachonok getting pushed to the circle. “Whatever it is, we just try to make him feel good, welcomed. He has a wife and little one at home; it’s hard sometimes, especially before Christmas. So we just want to make sure [he’s comfortable].”

The movement of the NHL is something Kolyachonok knows well; he was a second-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2019, got traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2021, was transferred to the Utah Mammoth in 2024, claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins in February and traded to the Stars in July before landing in Boston.

While a difficult lifestyle, Kolyachonok is taking each opportunity as it comes.

“I’ve been there before, so kind of used to it. Of course, I am very happy to join and can’t wait to get started,” Kolyachonok said. “Hockey is business, right? Not everything you can control, but I always try to be my best and stay with it.”

Kolyachonok logged three points (one goal, two assists) through 11 games with Dallas this year, and three assists through 10 games in the AHL with the Texas Stars. The left-shot defenseman will bring some relief to the Bruins’ backend, which has dealt with injury adversity this season.

“That’s why we kind of picked him up. We needed some extra help; we are running really thin right now, and didn’t want to get in trouble, getting one injury away,” Sturm said. “We felt like he will be a good addition to our D-group. [Don Sweeney] and his staff were scouting him for the last little bit. Seems like a good kid.”