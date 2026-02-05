Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Providence 

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that the team has assigned forward Matt Poitras to Providence.

Poitras, 21, has appeared in three games with Boston this season, posting one goal. He has also appeared in 39 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He is tied for third on Providence in assists (16) and ranks second in power play points (10) this season.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has skated in 79 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points. Poitras has played in 69 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

Locker Room Raw: Mittelstadt, Eyssimont, and Pastrnak

The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

BOS at FLA | Recap

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

Joonas Korpisalo Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bruins Recall Jordan Harris From LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Lightning in Stadium Series 

Inside the Bruins’ Stadium Series Walk-In Outfits, ‘Bite of the History in Boston’

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star for January 

Fraser Minten Named NHL Rookie of the Month for January 

The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

In the System: Providence Keeps on Rolling

Second Line Shines in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Flyers 

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

Bruins Recall Matt Poitras

Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators 