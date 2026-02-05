In the System: Bruins Prospects Shine in Beanpot Semis

Hagens pots two goals to lift BC to championship game against BU

BC
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Beanpot

Five of seven Bruins prospects that played in the Beanpot Semifinals recorded at least one point. James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, Andre Gasseau, and Will Moore combined for eight points in No. 11 ranked Boston College’s 5-1 victory over Harvard on Monday, while Jonathan Morello scored a goal in Boston University’s 3-2 shootout victory over Northeastern. BC and BU will face-off in the Beanpot championship game at TD Garden on Monday, February 9 at 7:30 pm.

Hagens posted two goals and one assist in the semifinal victory over Harvard on Monday. The forward netted consecutive goals in the opening frame to extend the Eagles’ lead to 3-0. The Hauppauge, New York, native leads Boston College in points (28), is tied for the lead in assists (14), and is second on the team in goals (14) through 22 games this season. Hagens was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Letourneau notched a goal and an assist in Boston College’s win over Harvard on Monday. The forward scored late in the second frame to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead after assisting on the game’s opening goal just over three minutes in. The Arnprior, Ontario, native leads Boston College with 15 goals and is second on the team with 27 points through 24 games played. Letourneau was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Gasseau assisted on both of Hagens’ tallies in the opening frame of Monday’s 5-1 victory over Harvard. The forward totals four goals and nine assists through 11 games played this season. The Garden Grove, California, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Moore recorded an assist on Boston College’s power-play goal in the final frame of the 5-1 victory over Harvard. The forward has posted four goals and six assists through 24 games of his first season at Boston College. The Mississauga, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (51st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Morello’s tally for Boston University early in the second frame tied the game at 1-1, before the Terriers eventually defeated Northeastern, 3-2, in a shootout on Monday to advance to the Beanpot title game. The forward totals six goals and six assists through 27 games of his first season with the Terriers. The Toronto, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

  • Michael DiPietro was awarded the AHL’s Goaltender of the Month for January and continued his hot play into early February. The netminder stopped 19 of 20 shots faced in last Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Charlotte, before turning aside all 24 shots faced in 40 minutes of relief in Sunday’s 3-0 win against the Checkers. DiPietro then stopped 36 shots in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at Bridgeport. The Windsor, Ontario, native ranks first in the AHL in goals against average (1.65), save percentage (.942), and is tied for the league lead in wins (19). DiPietro was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at next week’s AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois.
  • Riley Tufte has posted four points, including three goals, in his last three games. The forward notched two goals and one assist in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Charlotte, before scoring the game’s opening goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at Bridgeport (200th career AHL point). The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native leads Providence with 19 goals and is tied for second on the team with 34 points through 35 games this season.
  • Georgii Merkulov has at least one point in his last four games with five total in that span. The forward’s assist in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Checkers was his 211th career point, passing Andy Hilbert (2001-05) to become the Providence Bruins’ all-time points leader. The Ryazan, Russia, native totals 14 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.

Juniors

  • Cole Chandler scored two goals for the Shawinigan Cataractes in last Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. The forward has seven points in his last four games, including five goals. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native ranks third on the team with 42 points and fourth on the team with 17 goals through 46 games played. Chandler was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Cooper Simpson posted a goal and an assist for the Youngstown Phantoms in last Friday’s 4-3 victory over the Chicago Steel. The forwards’ tally cut the Steel’s lead to 3-2 in the third period, before he assisted on the game-winning goal late in the final frame. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native ranks tied for second in the USHL with 56 points and third in the league with 24 goals. Simpson was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

