In the System: Bruins Prospects Shine in Beanpot Semis

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Beanpot

Five of seven Bruins prospects that played in the Beanpot Semifinals recorded at least one point. James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, Andre Gasseau, and Will Moore combined for eight points in No. 11 ranked Boston College’s 5-1 victory over Harvard on Monday, while Jonathan Morello scored a goal in Boston University’s 3-2 shootout victory over Northeastern. BC and BU will face-off in the Beanpot championship game at TD Garden on Monday, February 9 at 7:30 pm.

Hagens posted two goals and one assist in the semifinal victory over Harvard on Monday. The forward netted consecutive goals in the opening frame to extend the Eagles’ lead to 3-0. The Hauppauge, New York, native leads Boston College in points (28), is tied for the lead in assists (14), and is second on the team in goals (14) through 22 games this season. Hagens was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Letourneau notched a goal and an assist in Boston College’s win over Harvard on Monday. The forward scored late in the second frame to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead after assisting on the game’s opening goal just over three minutes in. The Arnprior, Ontario, native leads Boston College with 15 goals and is second on the team with 27 points through 24 games played. Letourneau was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.