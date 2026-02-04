Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Boston closing out pre-Olympic slate against two-time defending champs

BLOG
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Bruins are set for one final game before the three-week Olympic break as they visit the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET on TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub).

Florida has dropped four straight games and is ravaged by injuries, including Aleksander Barkov, Seth Jones, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, and Jonah Gadjovich.

“I see them as champions,” head coach Marco Sturm said following an optional morning skate at Florida’s training facility. “So for us, every time we play against the best team, against the champions, we’ve got to bring our best. And it doesn't matter how good or bad they are, we are going to treat it like a big game for us. These are very big points up for grab before the break starts.”

The Panthers (28-24-3, 59 points) enter Wednesday’s matchup nine points back of the Bruins (32-20-24, 68 points) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Sam Reinhart paces Florida with 27 goals and 54 points in 55 games, while Marchand – who has missed the last two games and 10 overall this season due to injury – ranks second in both goals (25) and points (50).

“We know they're a great team over there. Obviously, a lot of skill,” said Morgan Geekie. “They play heavy – honestly a lot of things that we can learn from them, just the success they've had over the last couple years. Just try to get back to our game right away.

“We know how they play and I'm sure we're both familiar with each other and how we like to play and our tendencies and stuff, so we gotta respect what they do, but also kind of get to our game right away and just kind of stick to our structure and our strengths and try to play a full 60 minutes.”

Geekie speaks with the media ahead of matchup @FLA

Korpisalo Gets the Call

Joonas Korpisalo, who was named to Team Finland as an injury replacement on Tuesday, will get the call against the Panthers. The netminder is 4-0-1 with a .931 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average since Jan. 1.

“The way that it turned out, even before the outdoor game, Sway was really good,” Sturm explained. “Then, obviously, we wanted to give him the start in the outdoor game. This one today…I think for everyone, it's a tricky one, right?

“The Olympics coming up, [Sway’s] probably thinking about that, too, so we thought Korpi was playing really, really well. [Sway] already played three games in a row, so there's a lot more to it. We thought Korpi will be the right guy.”

No other lineup changes are expected as injured centermen Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm both remain back in Boston.

Korpisalo speaks about being named to Finland 2026 Olympic Winter Games roster

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Marat Khusnutdinov – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Fraser Minten – Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot – Matt Poitras – Mark Kastelic

Mikey Eyssimont – Sean Kuraly – Alex Steeves

DEFENSEMEN

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Bruins to take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night

