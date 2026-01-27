Robertson caps comeback in OT, Rangers cool off Bruins

Miller made a mistake early in the second period when his pass through the middle of the Rangers' defensive zone ended up getting intercepted by Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy then fed Pastrnak, whose shot was blocked, but Lindholm scored off the rebound to tie it 2-2 at 3:18.

Geekie gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 8:52, seemingly surprising Quick with a short side shot from the left circle close to the wall. Pastrnak got his 900th point on the play with the primary assist.

"We played our game more in the second period than any other period, and that was the difference," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "We're going in with a one-goal lead in the third, and we're going in to finish it. Unfortunately, we didn't."

Borgen tied it with 6:17 left in the third period when his shot from above the right circle appeared to deflect in off Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke.

"We were pushing for one," Borgen said. "Just kind of got lucky, off the back (of Peeke)."

Robertson made his play in overtime to give the Rangers just their sixth win in 23 home games this season.

"I just think we should try to enjoy this, but also feel hungry going into the next one and not just sit back and realize that we got a win," Miller said. "It's important that we carry this momentum into this week before the (Olympic) break. I think we have four more games before the break, so let's try to end on a good note."

NOTES: Pastrnak became the 135th player in NHL history with at least 900 points. He also moved past Rick Middleton (898 points) into sixth place on the Bruins' all-time scoring list. … Following the game, the Rangers traded defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Soucy was scratched from the lineup because of the pending trade.