NEW YORK -- Matthew Robertson scored his first professional overtime and game-winning goal to lift the New York Rangers to a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
Robertson caps comeback in OT, Rangers cool off Bruins
New York snaps 3-game losing streak; Pastrnak reaches 900 career points for Boston
Will Borgen's goal at 13:43 tied it 3-3, and Robertson scored the winner at 3:53 of overtime with a solo rush out of the defensive zone past Bruins forward Pavel Zacha after getting the puck from goalie Jonathan Quick.
Robertson said he thinks it's his first overtime goal at any level of his hockey career.
"I was honestly going to pull up and then I thought I had a little bit of a step on him," Robertson said. "Just tried to take it to the net and kind of blacked out from there."
J.T. Miller and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers (22-25-6), who ended a three-game losing streak and won for the second time in 10 games.
Quick made 21 saves in his first win since Nov. 7 and the 408th of his career, moving him past Glenn Hall and into 12th place on the NHL's all-time goalie wins list.
"I just think that speaks volumes for his body of work in this League," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "He means a lot to this team. He's a great leader. He competes extremely hard. He's one of the more popular guys in our dressing room for good reason. I just think all of us that are part of this team have so much respect for what he's accomplished in this game, and his passion for the game. He continues to strive for excellence every single day."
David Pastrnak had three assists, the third being his 900th career NHL point, and extended his point streak to seven games (two goals, 10 assists).
"Obviously bittersweet," Pastrnak said. "It's always tough to enjoy these kinds of milestones when you don't get the win. But it's special, obviously. From the first period, I knew I'd be a disher today. I saw the ice well today. Unfortunately, we didn't get the 'W.'"
Elias Lindholm scored two goals and Morgan Geekie got his fourth in as many games, but the Bruins (30-20-3) lost for just the second time when leading after two periods this season (24-0-2). Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves.
"It's a tough loss," Lindholm said. "I think we kind of stopped playing in the third a bit, let them take over, and obviously that's not the recipe to win. We have to clean that up."
Cuylle gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 9:45 of the first period, when he deflected Urho Vaakanainen's shot from the left point into the net.
Lindholm made it 1-1 at 12:09. Pastrnak's attempted cross-ice pass hit off Miller in the slot and went to Lindholm, who put it in with a wrist shot.
Miller scored 26 seconds later with a one-timer from the right circle to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 12:35.
"I think we came in with a good mindset today," Miller said. "We can't sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We need to attack and go forward, and if you're going to make mistakes, make them playing hard."
Miller made a mistake early in the second period when his pass through the middle of the Rangers' defensive zone ended up getting intercepted by Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy then fed Pastrnak, whose shot was blocked, but Lindholm scored off the rebound to tie it 2-2 at 3:18.
Geekie gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 8:52, seemingly surprising Quick with a short side shot from the left circle close to the wall. Pastrnak got his 900th point on the play with the primary assist.
"We played our game more in the second period than any other period, and that was the difference," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "We're going in with a one-goal lead in the third, and we're going in to finish it. Unfortunately, we didn't."
Borgen tied it with 6:17 left in the third period when his shot from above the right circle appeared to deflect in off Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke.
"We were pushing for one," Borgen said. "Just kind of got lucky, off the back (of Peeke)."
Robertson made his play in overtime to give the Rangers just their sixth win in 23 home games this season.
"I just think we should try to enjoy this, but also feel hungry going into the next one and not just sit back and realize that we got a win," Miller said. "It's important that we carry this momentum into this week before the (Olympic) break. I think we have four more games before the break, so let's try to end on a good note."
NOTES: Pastrnak became the 135th player in NHL history with at least 900 points. He also moved past Rick Middleton (898 points) into sixth place on the Bruins' all-time scoring list. … Following the game, the Rangers traded defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Soucy was scratched from the lineup because of the pending trade.