In the System: P-Bruins Hit Halfway Mark of Season

Gasseau posts three-point weekend for BC; Simpson leading USHL scoring race

system
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (27-8-1-0) are exactly halfway through the 2025-26 regular season and will kick-off the latter portion of the schedule with a three-in-three weekend. Providence will host the Belleville Senators (17-18-6-0) on Friday night, travel to the Bridgeport Islanders (17-17-2-1) on Saturday evening, and host the Toronto Marlies (21-15-1-2) on Sunday afternoon.

Matej Blumel has netted three goals in the last two games. The forward hammered a one-timer on the power play in the opening frame of Saturday’s 5-0 win over Cleveland while capping off the night with the team’s fifth tally in the third period. Blumel also scored in the third frame of the P-Bruins’ 6-2 win against Cleveland on Saturday. The Tabor, Czechia, native totals seven goals and 13 assists through 22 games this season.

Riley Tufte posted a goal and an assist in both wins over Cleveland last weekend. The forward opened the scoring on the team’s first shot of the game in Saturday’s win, before extending Providence’s lead to 4-0 in Sunday’s victory. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native leads the P-Bruins with 15 goals and is third on the team with 29 points through 29 games played.

Frederic Brunet recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday’s win over Cleveland. The defenseman crashed the crease to poke a loose puck across the goal line and extend the Providence lead to 2-0 late in the opening frame. Brunet leads all P-Bruins defenseman with seven goals, 13 assists, and 20 points through 36 games this season. The Gatineau, Quebec, native was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Rockford, Illinois, on February 10-11.

Patrick Brown notched three assists in Sunday’s victory over Cleveland. The captain ranks tied for fourth in the AHL with 39 points and tied for sixth with 26 assists. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native was selected as one of two playing captains for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

Michael DiPietro stopped all 21 shots he faced in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Cleveland for his first shutout of the season. The goaltender ranks first in the AHL with a 1.74 goals against average and a .938 save percentage. The Windsor, Ontario, native was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

NCAA

  • Andre Gasseau posted a three-point weekend in No. 15 ranked Boston College’s weekend series against Providence College. The forward notched two assists at home on Friday, before scoring a power play goal to tie Saturday’s contest in the first period. The Garden Grove, California, native totals two goals and five assists through seven games this season. Gasseau was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Mason Langenbrunner notched a goal and an assist in Harvard's 5-1 win over St. Lawrence on Friday night. The defenseman’s first tally of the season extended the Crimson lead to 2-0 in the opening frame. The Dallas, Texas, native totals one goal and eight assists through 17 games this season. Langenbrunner was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Elliot Groenewold recorded a goal and an assist in No. 6 ranked Quinnipiac’s weekend sweep over Colgate and No. 12 ranked Cornell. The defenseman posted an assist in the 5-1 victory at Colgate on Friday, before netting the Bobcats’ third goal of the game early in the final frame of Saturday’s 4-1 win at Cornell. The Springfield, Vermont, native totals three goals and 10 assists through 24 games this season. Groenewold was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Cooper Simpson posted a three-point weekend for the Youngstown Phantoms. The forward notched an assist on the Phantoms’ first goal and tallied a late third period goal to bring them within one in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday. He scored the team’s first goal in a 2-0 win over the Lumberjacks on Sunday. Simpson ranks first in the USHL in points (51), tied for third in goals (21), and fourth in assists (30) through 38 games this season. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Liam Petterson totals two goals and two assists through 11 games this season with Vaxjo Lakers Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League. The defenseman has also appeared in two games with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League. The Gislaved, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (61st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

