In the System: P-Bruins Hit Halfway Mark of Season

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (27-8-1-0) are exactly halfway through the 2025-26 regular season and will kick-off the latter portion of the schedule with a three-in-three weekend. Providence will host the Belleville Senators (17-18-6-0) on Friday night, travel to the Bridgeport Islanders (17-17-2-1) on Saturday evening, and host the Toronto Marlies (21-15-1-2) on Sunday afternoon.

Matej Blumel has netted three goals in the last two games. The forward hammered a one-timer on the power play in the opening frame of Saturday’s 5-0 win over Cleveland while capping off the night with the team’s fifth tally in the third period. Blumel also scored in the third frame of the P-Bruins’ 6-2 win against Cleveland on Saturday. The Tabor, Czechia, native totals seven goals and 13 assists through 22 games this season.

Riley Tufte posted a goal and an assist in both wins over Cleveland last weekend. The forward opened the scoring on the team’s first shot of the game in Saturday’s win, before extending Providence’s lead to 4-0 in Sunday’s victory. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native leads the P-Bruins with 15 goals and is third on the team with 29 points through 29 games played.

Frederic Brunet recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday’s win over Cleveland. The defenseman crashed the crease to poke a loose puck across the goal line and extend the Providence lead to 2-0 late in the opening frame. Brunet leads all P-Bruins defenseman with seven goals, 13 assists, and 20 points through 36 games this season. The Gatineau, Quebec, native was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Rockford, Illinois, on February 10-11.