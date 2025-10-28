Bruins Fall 7-2 to Senators, 'That is Unacceptable'

Geekie extended his point streak to four games in the loss

ottpost
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

OTTAWA –– The Boston Bruins will look to quickly turn the page after falling 7-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

​“It’s a tough one,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It was a very disappointing night.”

​The B’s will have a chance to respond when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday at TD Garden in the second half of the back-to-back.

“Obviously, it’s a slap to the face. We are the Boston Bruins. That is unacceptable,” Nikita Zadorov said. “We have to come out tomorrow and play like we should in front of our crowd.”

The Bruins started out with the lead on Monday. Morgan Geekie stopped the puck at the offensive blueline and dashed toward the net, lasering one past Leevi Meriläinen to make it 1-0 at 3:06. It was the forward’s fifth goal in four games and seventh of the season.

The Senators tied the game while on the power play. Drake Batherson knocked in a rebound down low at 10:25 for the 1-1 scoreline ahead of the middle frame. Claude Giroux then put Ottawa up 2-1 at 1:08 of the second with a tip-in shot. Batherson’s second of the night – which was a wrist shot from the slot – made it 3-1 at 14:44.

Geekie, Zadorov, and Swayman speak with the media following 7-2 L @OTT

Ottawa took over in the third with four goals, three of which came on the power play. Tim Stützle scored twice before Nick Cousins and Fabian Zetterlund secured the 7-1 advantage.

“I just know how hard this group works and how bad everybody wants it,” Geekie said. “And then to show up like – we put them on the power play five times. They score four of them. You’re shooting yourselves in the foot.”

Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the season – and second in two games – with 9.7 seconds remaining in regulation, which brought the game to its final 7-2 standing.

​“You don’t have to think about too much here right now. Just gotta move forward,” Sturm said. “We’re going to talk about tomorrow, and better have a good response tomorrow, especially at home.”

​Jeremy Swayman started his second consecutive game and seventh of the year. The goaltender made 17 saves.

“It is not who we are, and I think that is the message we really want to send to each other. This is a one-off,” Swayman said. “It is not who we are, and we have to move forward. We have a game tomorrow and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 7-2 L @OTT

Related Content

Talking Fashion, Hockey and Family with Nikita Zadorov

Bruins Recall Jonathan Aspirot; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

The Sunday Read: Minten, Grandparents Make Lasting Memories During Trip to Boston

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Senators 

Bruins Recall Jonathan Aspirot; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

The Sunday Read: Minten, Grandparents Make Lasting Memories During Trip to Boston

Bruins Snap Skid, Take Down Avalanche: 'Effort from Everybody'

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche 

Talking Fashion, Hockey and Family with Nikita Zadorov

In the System: Simpson Leading the Way in USHL

Bruins' Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham on October 23

Bruins Dress Up for Halloween Hospital Visit: 'A True Privilege'

Bruins Recall Michael Callahan; Jordan Harris Placed on IR

Bruins Fall 4-3 to Panthers, ‘Deserved a Better Fate’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers 

Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Loss to Utah

Need to Know: Bruins at Mammoth

Bruins Fall 4-1 in Colorado, ‘Take the Positives and get Ready for Tomorrow’

Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche