Bruins Fall 7-2 to Senators, 'That is Unacceptable'

OTTAWA –– The Boston Bruins will look to quickly turn the page after falling 7-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

​“It’s a tough one,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It was a very disappointing night.”

​The B’s will have a chance to respond when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday at TD Garden in the second half of the back-to-back.

“Obviously, it’s a slap to the face. We are the Boston Bruins. That is unacceptable,” Nikita Zadorov said. “We have to come out tomorrow and play like we should in front of our crowd.”

The Bruins started out with the lead on Monday. Morgan Geekie stopped the puck at the offensive blueline and dashed toward the net, lasering one past Leevi Meriläinen to make it 1-0 at 3:06. It was the forward’s fifth goal in four games and seventh of the season.

The Senators tied the game while on the power play. Drake Batherson knocked in a rebound down low at 10:25 for the 1-1 scoreline ahead of the middle frame. Claude Giroux then put Ottawa up 2-1 at 1:08 of the second with a tip-in shot. Batherson’s second of the night – which was a wrist shot from the slot – made it 3-1 at 14:44.