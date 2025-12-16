Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on Dec. 16

The Boston Bruins will host Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Mass General Brigham, on Tuesday, December 16, during their home game against the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Dr. Rahel Bosson as the Community All-Star. Bosson is a Medical Director of McLean's Program for Assertive Community Treatment (PACT), which delivers care to individuals with severe mental illness in the community. In addition to her clinical leadership role, she launched the Immigrant Mental Health Program and has developed arts-based psychoeducation workshops rooted in principles of art therapy. To date, the program has facilitated over 40 workshops for over 700 participants, helping to reduce stigma, build connection and strengthen community awareness.

Representatives from Shoulder Check, an initiative that aims to inspire people to commit to supporting one another through small acts, will be tabling on the concourse behind Loge 7 throughout the game. At the Shoulder Check table, fans will find "I Check In On" cards, where they can share why they prioritize checking in on the mental well-being of their loved ones. To learn more about additional mental health resources that are available, fans can visit HERE.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle will support the GUIDE program at McLean Hospital, a new Medicare program designed to enhance the lives of people with dementia and their caregivers. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

Mass General Brigham is the Official Healthcare Provider for the Boston Bruins. For more than 50 years, Bruins players have been treated by Mass General Brigham clinicians. A leader in mental health care, Mass General Brigham includes the top two ranked hospitals in the nation for psychiatry by US News (Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital, respectively). To learn more about Mass General Brigham, visit massgeneralbrigham.org.