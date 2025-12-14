Need to Know: Bruins at Wild 

SAINT PAUL –– The Boston Bruins are closing out their three-game road trip on Sunday with a 6 p.m. ET matchup against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

The B’s have gone 2-0 on the trip thus far, and are looking to bring a full six points back home.

“As always, a very structured team. I know [John Hynes], and he prepares these guys always very well,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “They don’t have a problem [winning] a 1-0 hockey game, and us either. It’s going to be the little mistakes, the little details that are going to matter.”

Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Jonathan Aspirot (upper body) both left Thursday’s game in Winnipeg with injuries and will not play against the Wild, Sturm said. In their absence, Victor Soderstrom will slot onto the third defensive pair with Mason Lohrei, and Mikey Eyssimont will also re-enter the lineup. Eyssimont has been a healthy scratch the last two games.​

“Nobody likes when you get scratched. It sounds like scratch is a bad thing, but for me, sometimes it’s a good thing. You can see it on the guys I had scratched this season – sometimes it’s good to watch and get motivated again. He was not bad, we just needed a little bit more out of him,” Sturm said of Eyssimont. “Hopefully, he is going to come back the right way because he is a good hockey player.”