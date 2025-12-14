Need to Know: Bruins at Wild 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Sunday in Minnesota

swaymin
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

SAINT PAUL –– The Boston Bruins are closing out their three-game road trip on Sunday with a 6 p.m. ET matchup against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

The B’s have gone 2-0 on the trip thus far, and are looking to bring a full six points back home.

“As always, a very structured team. I know [John Hynes], and he prepares these guys always very well,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “They don’t have a problem [winning] a 1-0 hockey game, and us either. It’s going to be the little mistakes, the little details that are going to matter.”

Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Jonathan Aspirot (upper body) both left Thursday’s game in Winnipeg with injuries and will not play against the Wild, Sturm said. In their absence, Victor Soderstrom will slot onto the third defensive pair with Mason Lohrei, and Mikey Eyssimont will also re-enter the lineup. Eyssimont has been a healthy scratch the last two games.​

“Nobody likes when you get scratched. It sounds like scratch is a bad thing, but for me, sometimes it’s a good thing. You can see it on the guys I had scratched this season – sometimes it’s good to watch and get motivated again. He was not bad, we just needed a little bit more out of him,” Sturm said of Eyssimont. “Hopefully, he is going to come back the right way because he is a good hockey player.”

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of matchup @MIN

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues, making 24 saves in the 5-2 win. Swayman has a 2.67 goals against average and a .913 save percentage through 20 games this year.
  • David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 27 games. The forward has played two games since coming back from injury, and has logged seven points (two goals, five assists) in that span. Pastrnak is expected to skate on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm on Sunday.
  • Charlie McAvoy remains in the lineup for the B’s after making his return on Thursday in Winnipeg. The defenseman missed 11 games due to injury. McAvoy had one assist and four shots through 24:16 of total ice time against the Winnipeg Jets. He is on the first pair with Nikita Zadorov.

Opposing View

  • The Wild are coming off a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; Sunday’s contest against the Bruins is the second game of a back-to-back for them. Tyler Pitlick, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek scored in the victory, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak.
  • Matt Boldy leads the Wild with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists). The 24-year-old forward – who played two seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston College – has been skating on the second line with Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson. Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 18 goals, one more than Boldy.
  • Quinn Hughes will make his Wild debut on Sunday. The defenseman was traded to Minnesota from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hughes has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) through 26 games.

