Bruins Claim Vladislav Kolyachonok; Place Jonathan Aspirot on IR

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 16, that the team has claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from the Dallas Stars and placed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (Date of Injury: Dec. 11) on injured reserve.

Kolyachonok (koh-lee-ah-CHOHN-ahk), 24, has appeared in 11 games with Dallas this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman has skated in 85 career NHL games with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Utah and Arizona, totaling five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. The Minsk, Belarus native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Aspirot, 26, has appeared in 19 games with Boston this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot, 212-pound defenseman has also skated in five games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and two assists for three points. Aspirot has skated in 297 career AHL games with Providence, Calgary and Belleville, totaling 31 goals and 97 assists for 128 points. The Mascouche, Quebec native was originally signed by Ottawa as a free agent in 2020.