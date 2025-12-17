Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-1 Win Over Utah

BOSTON –– By the time the third period came around, the Boston Bruins had the Utah Mammoth right where they wanted them – a bit tired.

Grinding teams down while maintaining energy for an offensive push has been one of the trademarks of head coach Marco Sturm’s first year behind the bench.

It worked once again as the Bruins beat the Mammoth 4-1 on Tuesday at TD Garden.

“I think as a team, I think we’ve really found an identity,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “Marco’s come in firm and strong on that. I think the way he wants to play fits the personnel we have as well.”

Boston entered the final frame with a one-goal lead and proceeded to widen the gap and keep Utah off the scoresheet in the last 20 minutes.

“We try to wear them down. The system we’re playing, when everybody is on the same page, it’s not easy to play against,” David Pastrnak said. “We just try to be patient, wait for our opportunities and sometimes it works out in the third. That’s a perfect example today.”​

Barrett Hayton put Utah ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 8:34 of the first period, but the B’s responded with their own tally on the man advantage to tie things before the second.

Elias Lindholm got the puck around the crease and pushed it up to Pastrnak, who swung it across the zone to Morgan Geekie by the left circle. Geekie blasted it past Mammoth netminder Vitek Vanecek to make it 1-1 at 16:01. It marked Geekie’s sixth power-play goal of the year, which ties Pastrnak for most on the team.

Geekie struck once again to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead just 23 seconds into the middle frame. Nikita Zadorov backhanded the puck from the point to Pastrnak, who launched one on net. Geekie was there to knock in the rebound for his 24th goal of the season, which is second-most in the league.