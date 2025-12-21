Bruins Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Canucks, ‘Have to Really Learn From It’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins carried a 3-2 lead into the third period of Saturday’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden.

​They felt good about their game. But things got a bit too loose, and the B’s ultimately fell 5-4 in a shootout.

​“I think two periods were good. In the third, we didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Pavel Zacha said. “We shouldn’t lose momentum there in the third period. We were winning, and we have to close the games. I think that’s what the good teams do, and we have to learn to do that. We’ve done it a couple of times, but we have to do it more consistently.”

To the surprise of no one, Morgan Geekie put the Bruins ahead 1-0 in the first period while on the power play; it was his 25th goal of the season, which is second-most in the NHL. Charlie McAvoy got the puck at the point and swung it over to Geekie by the left circle, where he one-timed it past Vancouver netminder Kevin Lankinen.

It was Geekie’s seventh PPG of the year, which surpassed David Pastrnak for most on the team. It was also McAvoy’s 17th assist of the year, which leads all Bruins defensemen.

Max Sasson’s tally with 15 seconds remaining in the first, and a power-play goal from Linus Karlsson to open the middle frame gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead by the 4:22 mark, but the Bruins stormed back.​

Casey Mittelstadt broke the puck into the zone and pushed it over to Nikita Zadorov in the slot. The defenseman patiently pulled it around two Canucks before dishing it to Zacha on the doorstep, who knocked it in to tie things 2-2 at 9:41. It was Zacha’s second goal in two games, and 10th of the season; it extended his point streak to three games, too.

Boston regained the lead at 12:05 thanks to the third line of Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten, which head coach Marco Sturm reunited on Saturday. Victor Soderstrom kept the puck in at the blue line and dropped it to Minten, who found Kastelic down low. Kastelic sauced a no-look, backwards pass to Jeannot, who ripped it home to make it 3-2.