The Sunday Read: Inside Hampus Lindholm’s Recovery Journey

The plan worked for Lindholm, who is participating in training camp with no restrictions and is set to enter the year at 100 percent health.

But the journey to this point was not easy.

Lindholm underwent the first surgery to repair his knee in November and hit a setback around February when he had to get a procedure to remove one of the inserted screws that had caused irritation. It officially sidelined him for the rest of the Bruins’ season. Lindholm played 17 games – and had seven points (three goals, four assists) – before the injury.

“It’s frustrating when you can’t help out. I’m a hockey player – I want to be on the ice and help the fellas out. Obviously, it was tough, but I learned a lot,” Lindholm said. “There’s stuff you can learn from being on the sidelines. I always try to improve, especially when you are injured. Even if you can’t do one thing, you can do something else to try to improve.”

Preserving Lindholm’s leg muscle was an immediate priority for Waugh following the surgery. The break in Lindhom’s kneecap put “dry land” and conventional strength training off limits. So, Waugh turned to water to lighten the affected area while still allowing Lindholm to move.

“We do a lot of pool and water work with guys, so we can get people running on a treadmill underwater where they’re moving and grooving and working on conditioning and strengthening. But we’re minimizing the load to the injury because of what you get from the buoyancy of water,” Waugh, who first joined the Bruins organization in the early 1990s, said.

“If you don’t, a big, large, strong guy like that – if you have an injury where you’re not working out for many months – you can sometimes lose half the mass of muscle in your leg. So part of the early rehab process is to maintain while things are healing. You are trying to create the best set of conditions to then build on once things are healed enough to really escalate his training.”