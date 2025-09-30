Kuraly Scores in TD Garden Return as Preseason Rolls On

BOSTON –– It was a feeling that Sean Kuraly was familiar with, but had not experienced in a while.

The Boston Bruins forward celebrated on the TD Garden corner boards as Kernkraft 400 blasted through the arena. Kuraly’s tip-in tally tied Monday’s game against the Flyers 1-1 in the second period.

“It felt good,” Kuraly said. “Just to be back and get into routine and get in front of a crowd that, it didn’t feel so much like preseason with them there. It was fun.”

The Bruins went on to fall, 3-2, in a shootout to Philadelphia at TD Garden, but got to see full games from a handful of NHL regulars, including Kuraly.

The 32-year-old forward spent five seasons with the Bruins (2016-21) before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets for four years. Kuraly made it back to Boston this summer, signing a two-year deal in July. Monday’s matchup was his first time at TD Garden in the Black & Gold this preseason.

Kuraly centered the fourth line between Alex Steeves and Tanner Jeannot, who finished the night with one assist, two blocked shots and five hits. The trio was working to match the gritty, bottom-six identity the Bruins will need this season.

“You have to bring energy to the group and, every once in a while, you have to clinch the game and help your team,” Kuraly said. “The thing that I think we can take the most pride in is just being a pain in the butt to play against. When we go over the boards, it’s not going to be fun for the other team. That’s what we strive to do.”