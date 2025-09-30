Kuraly Scores in TD Garden Return as Preseason Rolls On

Bruins fell, 3-2, to the Flyers in a shootout Monday at TD Garden

092925_BBabs_1235
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– It was a feeling that Sean Kuraly was familiar with, but had not experienced in a while.

The Boston Bruins forward celebrated on the TD Garden corner boards as Kernkraft 400 blasted through the arena. Kuraly’s tip-in tally tied Monday’s game against the Flyers 1-1 in the second period.

“It felt good,” Kuraly said. “Just to be back and get into routine and get in front of a crowd that, it didn’t feel so much like preseason with them there. It was fun.”

The Bruins went on to fall, 3-2, in a shootout to Philadelphia at TD Garden, but got to see full games from a handful of NHL regulars, including Kuraly.

The 32-year-old forward spent five seasons with the Bruins (2016-21) before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets for four years. Kuraly made it back to Boston this summer, signing a two-year deal in July. Monday’s matchup was his first time at TD Garden in the Black & Gold this preseason.

Kuraly centered the fourth line between Alex Steeves and Tanner Jeannot, who finished the night with one assist, two blocked shots and five hits. The trio was working to match the gritty, bottom-six identity the Bruins will need this season.

“You have to bring energy to the group and, every once in a while, you have to clinch the game and help your team,” Kuraly said. “The thing that I think we can take the most pride in is just being a pain in the butt to play against. When we go over the boards, it’s not going to be fun for the other team. That’s what we strive to do.”

PHI@BOS: Kuraly scores goal against Dan Vladar

It was a scoreless first period before Kuraly and the Flyers broke through in the second. Philadelphia forward Noah Cates placed himself in the slot where he one-timed a pass from Tyson Foerster in for the 1-0 lead at 13:38.

David Pastrnak, who skated in his first preseason game of the year, set up Kuraly for the 1-1 equalizer. The alternate captain jumped out of the penalty box and into the rush, dishing it to Kuraly, who went straight to the net and tipped the puck in at 16:46.

“I had so much fun out there, honestly. It’s been a long summer, so today was a perfect reminder of how much I love the game, I enjoy it,” Pastrnak said. “When I feel like I did today, I know I can do a lot of things.”

The Flyers regained their advantage with 24 seconds remaining in the middle frame with a wrist shot from Rodrigo Abols to make it 2-1 heading into the third.

Morgan Geekie knotted the game 2-2 with his second goal of the preseason. Elias Lindholm gathered the puck in the neutral zone and pushed it over to Geekie on the left side, who wristed it past Dan Vladar at 11:21 to force overtime, during which neither team capitalized. The Flyers ultimately won it in a shootout.

“Structure, yes, it was good, but we just have to connect faster,” head coach Marco Sturm said.

PHI@BOS: Geekie scores goal against Dan Vladar

In net, Jeremy Swayman saw his first preseason action and played for the full 60-plus minutes. The goaltender made 19 saves on 21 shots. Sturm said he expects Swayman to start another exhibition game before the regular season.

“I want to be a steady heartbeat of this team. They expect greatness out of me every game, and I do myself,” Swayman said. “I just want to make sure I am a steady Eddie, not get too high, not get too low, get in front of the puck and be there for my team.”

The Bruins’ next preseason game is Thursday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

PHI at BOS | Recap

Related Content

Locker Room Raw: Kuraly, Pastrnak, Swayman

Press Room: Marco Sturm

PHI@BOS: Swayman with a great save against Tyson Foerster

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

Boston Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

The Sunday Read: Inside Hampus Lindholm’s Recovery Journey

Bancroft Leads Bruins to Win Over Flyers: ‘Kind of a Surreal Moment’

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers 

Bruins React to Chara Rejoining Organization: ‘Extremely Impactful on All of Us’

Mittelstadt Finds Chemistry with New Linemates as Bruins Camp Ramps Up

Boston Bruins Name Zdeno Chara Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor

Eyssimont Leads Bruins to First Preseason Win in ‘Sign of a Mature Team’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers

Pastrnak Participates in First Training Camp Practice with Bruins

How Bruins Prospect Ty Gallagher Turned his Luck Around 

McAvoy Makes Return in Bruins’ First Preseason Game

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals 

Training Camp Notebook: Kastelic Taking Pride in Bottom-Six Purpose

Training Camp Notebook: McAvoy Coming Back Stronger with New Perspective

Sturm: 'Timing is Everything' for New Bruins Head Coach

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Promotions and Additions 