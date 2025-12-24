Bruins Assign Victor Soderstrom to Providence 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 23, that the team has assigned defenseman Victor Soderstrom to Providence.

Soderstrom, 24, has appeared in eight games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot, 189-pound blueliner has also skated in 18 games with the Providence Bruins this year, tallying one goal and eight assists for nine points. Soderstrom has skated in 188 career AHL games with Providence and the Tucson Roadrunners, totaling 17 goals and 74 assists for 91 points. The Gavle, Sweden native was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft