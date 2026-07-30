Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2026 Prospects Showcase

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today the team's game schedule for the 2026 Prospects Showcase, which will take place Sept. 13-14 at LECOM Harborcenter (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203).

This marks Boston's 11th consecutive trip to Buffalo for the annual prospects competition. The Bruins will play two games against prospects from the Buffalo Sabres during the event.

The Boston Bruins 2026 Prospects Showcase roster will be announced at a later date.

2026 Prospects Showcase Game Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 | 5 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Sept. 14 | 12 p.m. ET

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