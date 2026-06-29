Inside Max Lundgren’s Path to Bruins Development Camp, ‘Calm and Controlled’

BOSTON –– A 10-year-old Max Lundgren stood in a crowd of young fans.

The Boston Bruins prospect was in Gotland, the Swedish Island where he was born, to watch a game featuring NHLers from his home country. Lundgren played both hockey and soccer at the time and had yet to pick which one to commit to fully. After the matchup, he was hoping to get memorabilia from some of Sweden’s on-ice stars.

“I got some autographs, and then this guy comes up and gives me a stick, and then someone behind me snags it from me,” Lundgren said. “Jacob Markstrom, NHL goalie, saw that. He came up to me and gave me his stick and was very nice about it. I wanted to be like him a little bit. That’s when I decided I was going to be a hockey player.”​

That moment led to Lundgren, who is undrafted, signing a one-year, entry-level contract with the B’s on March 29. He is attending the Bruins’ 2026 Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena this week. But it was not always a linear path.

Lundgren spent his youth career in Sweden with the Rögle BK club before making the jump to North American hockey in the USHL for the 2022-23 season.

​“I didn’t really know what to do. At some point, I know my hockey career will end, so I wanted to get an education with my hockey career,” Lundgren said. “I saw some people start to go to the U.S. to play junior hockey first and then maybe go to college.”

He went the NCAA route after that one year with the Des Moines Buccaneers, and was garnering interest from the college hockey world. However, Lundgren had played in the SHL (professional ice hockey league in Sweden) during the 2021-22 campaign, which, at the time, ruled him ineligible for his freshman season.

“Basically every team dropped me that I was talking to,” Lundgren said. “No one wanted me anymore until Merrimack reached out to say they had a solution for it. I am very grateful for that. How good they’ve been to me at Merrimack. I really loved my time there.”

Scott Borek, the head coach of Merrimack College’s men’s hockey team, remembers his assistant coach, Dan Jewell, coming to him about Lundgren. Jewell explained the situation, arguing that taking Lundgren on, even if he could not play for a year, would be worth it for Merrimack’s goaltender room.

“Having a guy that can’t play for us didn’t really excite me,” Borek said. “In the end, Dan convinced me that that was important for our program, and it turns out he was 100% correct.”

Borek knew it was the right decision long before Lundgren played his first NCAA game in his sophomore year.

Merrimack’s opening road trip during the 2023-24 season was to Arizona State University. Because of the ineligibility, Lundgren was not allowed to travel with the team. The group took a red-eye home on Saturday night following the end of the weekend series. When they returned to campus at 4:00 a.m. to bring their equipment back to the rink, Lundgren was sitting in the locker room.

“We get there, he gets up, recognizes we’re back, and he’s out unpacking the bus and he’s loading the stick rack like all the freshmen do. Then every game we played moving forward in that season, he was always in the room when we got back. Played at BU, he was in at 11:30 p.m.; we’d play at Maine, he was here at 2:30 a.m.,” Borek said. “It really became something and still is now. He has set that standard in our program. It is pretty cool. I call it the Max effect. He did that when he wasn’t even able to play.”