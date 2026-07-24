Workouts, Skates, Boat Days: Inside Minten, Jeannot Summer Routines

VANCOUVER –– Fraser Minten knows exactly how many days he has at home during the summer. He counts them, he said.

The Bruins forward is back living in his childhood bedroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is ignoring his mom’s comments to take a break.

​Minten, who turned 22 on July 5, is getting as much done as he can – both on and off the ice – before returning to Boston for his second full year with the B’s.

There is little time for rest for Minten as he bounces between training, time with friends and family dinners. He gave us a glimpse into his offseason life, and trip to see teammate Tanner Jeannot, earlier this month in Canada.

​Summer Training​

Minten follows the line of athletes in front of him as they run through dynamic warmups on the sidewalk. They are doing their lunges outside of a gym, with a garage-like door open letting in the cool, early-morning Vancouver breeze.

This has been part of Minten’s summer routine since he was around 15. Ryan Kerr leads the sessions at his RK4 Development program, and has watched Minten evolve from a WHL player to a full-time NHLer in the past few years.

“He’s just one of those guys who makes me really enjoy coming to work. He is so easy to work with, so coachable, works super hard,” Kerr said of Minten. “We have some fun along the way. It’s a tough balance – a lot of guys obviously work super hard, and a lot of guys are fun to work with, but not a lot of guys can balance it as well as Fraser and his group can.”

There is banter bouncing around the gym throughout the two-and-a-half-hour training from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. – Minten is in a group of local hockey players at the NHL, AHL, college and junior levels.

“Love every minute of it. Super fun environment in there. We just have a good time going to work,” Minten said. “I feel really good. We spend a lot of time doing mobility stuff and getting warm prior to [the weights]. I feel really good when I get on the ice after stuff like that – just feel like I am loose but strong in those hockey-specific positions.”