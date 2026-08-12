Jeannot, Steeves Join TD Garden’s Annual Back-to-School Celebration

BOSTON –– With the NHL season just over a month away, class is soon to be in session for students all around New England.

TD Garden, TD, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, Boston Public Schools, and the City of Boston hosted the 15th Annual Back-to-School Celebration on Wednesday to ensure kids have the materials they need for a successful school year.

​Tanner Jeannot and Alex Steeves were in attendance for the Boston Bruins, dishing out high-fives, supplies-filled backpacks and jumping into floor hockey and basketball games with the youth at the Garden.

“To see TD and the Bruins making an effort to help enrich education for all these children – I think it’s amazing,” Steeves said. “We all are so lucky to do this for a living and have fans who come and spend their [hard-earned] money to support us…It is cool to see that money then means something; to go back into programs and initiatives like this to just make the lives better for a lot of these kids who deserve it.”

Throughout the past 15 years of the event, more than 56,000 backpacks and over $600,000 have been donated to support students and families. TD Garden presented a $15,000 check on Wednesday to Boston Public Schools Music and Arts program.

“We also have some doctors upstairs. We have eye doctors, a dentist – people get checkups before they go to school, too, which is also important in getting ready health-wise for the school year,” said Bruins CEO and alternate governor Charlie Jacobs. “This is about sharing the Garden as a resource for the community.”

The Back-to-School Celebration honored 15 Boston Public Schools educators who make an impact beyond the classroom and support the district’s music and arts agendas.

“I think one of our biggest obligations and priorities as a community leader, whether it’s the Boston Bruins or TD Garden, is finding a way to give back. I think through our foundation and other means, the Bruins probably stand at the highest level of trying to find the best ways possible to give back to the community – not just here in Boston but the greater New England area,” said Glen Thornborough, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the Bruins and President of TD Garden. “We do well over 250 events a year, and this is probably one of the most special ones that we do. We have hundreds of engaged volunteers – half of them are employees or TD Bank employees. Our partnership with the Salvation Army has allowed us to continue this momentum.”