Bruins Sign Ivan Ivan to One-Year Contract

The forward appeared in 66 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) in 2025-26

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has signed forward Ivan Ivan to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Ivan, 23, appeared in 66 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) during the 2025-26 season, recording 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points. He also skated in 17 games during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, ranking second on the team with 15 playoff points.

Ivan made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, and has played in 49 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche, totaling five goals and four assists for nine points. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has also appeared in 169 career AHL games, all with the Eagles, registering 25 goals and 44 assists for 69 points.

The Ostrava, Czechia native was originally signed by Colorado in March 2024. Ivan was acquired by Boston from the Avalanche on June 27 in exchange for forward Fabian Lysell.

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